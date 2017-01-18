Week 2 at Winter Showjumping League 2017

Week 2 of the Winter Showjumping League took place at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday 15th of January and a great day’s jumping was had by all, the Christmas cobwebs have been blown away.

The Starter Stakes saw Dean Burgess on Truffles and Bronagh Carrother on Meenarillagh

trot around confidential for super clear rounds, followed by Amy Gardner on Little Charlie.

The 50cm class had Cora Doherty on Meenarillagh and Amy Gardner on Uisce both jumped lovely clears. Hollie Bradley, Ally McClay and Rebecca Morrow had to work hard for their clear round rosettes on Bertie, Spirit and Lincoln but they were all delighted to get clear.

In the 60cm class Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln picked up her second clear round rosette for the day. Ally McClay on Dottie picked up a their first clear round rosette after a lovely round of jumps. Cole Canning on Dreamer had alot of work to do to get his young pony around the course but they were clear.

The 70cm class had Amy Gardner on Tilly jump another clear round her third clear round of the day. Lucy Stewart on Dedo were also clear on the day.

The 80cm class saw Ally McClay on Daisy make up for last weeks mistake as they jumped a super round to pick up a clear round rosette. Maria Doherty took Solly around for a lovely round of jumps. Lucy Stewart and Dedo took a bit of persuading to jump the course and came home with a clear round rosette. Cole Canning on forest picked up an unlucky 4 faults.

In the 90cm class Marie Molloy on Ruby and Martin McGowan on Jacko were in great form and both flew around the course picking up clear round rosettes. Maria Doherty on Solly and Jason DeWard on Lady picked up a few faults.

In the 1m class Marie Molloy on Ruby was in great form as she flew around the course with ease to pick up her second clear round of the day.

The Winter League continues next Sunday 22nd of January and runs for 5 more Sundays with a break on the 26th of February and the Final is on 5th of March The same horse and rider combination must compete in 4 of the next 5 Sundays in order to be eligible for prizes on the Final Day.

Thanks to our judges Fiona O’Shea and arena helpers who helped the show run smoothly. For further details contact Alax Deane on 074 9737160 or check Facebook at Deane’s Farm Equestrian Centre.

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Dean Burgess, Darney, Truffles

Bronagh Carrothers, Anagaire, Meenarillagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie

50cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Spirit

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Bertie

60cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Tango

Ally McClay, Laghey, Dottie

Cole Cannings, Ballyshannon, Dreamer

70cms

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

80cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Ally McClay, Laghey, Daisy

Maria Doherty, Rossnowlagh, Solly

90cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

1m

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby