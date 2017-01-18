Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

Lotto winning numbers for the January 10th were 8-6-4-1-3-7-5-2.

Ann Long, Mary Herron, Martin O’Donnell, Kate McGlynn and Joanne McKenna all matched three numbers and won €12 each. Jackpot for January 17 is €5100.

Handball training on Mondays. It’s important that everyone attends as teams will be selected for the upcoming Ulster Championships.

Training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the seniors, reserves, thirds and U21s. Contact relevant managers for details.

CLG Dun na nGall have an annual club pass for sale for the 2017 season. This pass will give admission to all adult league and championship matches plus U21 matches under the control of Donegal GAA for 2017 season.

IORRAS

Club membership is now due for 2017. Anyone playing football for the club must have their membership paid up to be covered by insurance in case of injury. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee member to get your membership.

We are hoping to organise a quiz team this year and if anyone interested they can contact Colm Toland who is trying to put a team together.If interested please contact Colm Toland on 0868042886.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn for Thursday January 12th 8, 19, 20, 24. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Rose Canny, Dunaff, Marie Mc Daid, Mindoran, Rose Bradley, the Cross, Emma Friel, Dunaff, Shane Doherty (S), Gortnahinson. The jackpot next week is €2,580.

There is a Foundation Course being held in the Malin GAA Clubhouse this weekend of Jan 20th and 21st. Anyone from the club interested in doing this course please contact John Friel on 0860523550.

A last chance to sign up for the Super 6. It is free and easy to sign up online, just google Super 6 and follow the registration process, then click join league and your code is FGWPFS.

All you have to do then is predict the scores in the chosen games (great family fun) points are given for correct score and correct result. We will collect €20 of all at a later date.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The annual dinner dance and award presentation takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 28th ‘January 2017. ‘Tickets’ €25. Please contact any club member for ticket information or Eugene on 086 609 8801.

Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website (www.seanmaccumhaill.com).

Any girls born in 2005 or 2006 and wish to play football with the club's U-12 team this year could their parents please make contact with team manager Shaun Boyce on 087-2905953 as training will be starting later this month.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 35, 9, 14 and 28. There were six match three winners of €25 each. They were Cathal Dorrian, St. Columba’s College, Vanessa Gallagher, Inver, Natasha Bell, Glenfin, Michael McMenamin, Dreenan, James Connors c/o Nuala Byrne, Pauric Mc Shea, Ballyshannon. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

MALIN

The annual dinner dance will take place on Saturday 21st January in the Malin Hotel. Special Guests on the night are Tom Comack, sports journalist and Hugh Devenney, Donegal LGFA Chairman. Music by Me, Myself & I. Tickets now available from Pat 087 2030115, Elaine 086 3902626, Maria 087 7763679, John B 086 2507380

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €700. The numbers drawn were 3-2-7-6-4-1-5. The €50 winner was Vincey McColgan, Carrowmore, Malin. Next week’s jackpot is €750.

Know Your Parish Quiz will take place on Saturday 25th February from 8.30pm in our Clubhouse. This is where Malin's townlands pit themselves against each other in a bid to win the coveted crown of Malin's smartest townland. It's never too early to get your team organised. Teams of 4, with €5 entry per person.

Malin Gaa Club presents "Rising Stars Music Academy. To enquire for more information and to reserve a place for your child text, contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565 with name and age of your child. Registration and Information Day will be Saturday the 21st of January from 3-4pm upstairs in the clubhouse. Parents/guardians are asked to attend to register their child. There will be a coaching workshop on tackling in the Malin GAA clubhouse on the 30th January at 7pm. The workshop will be ran by Gary Mallon. Contact Danny Lafferty for more information on 086-8988180.

MOVILLE

The great start for the year continues as on Sunday the history books was rewritten again as we had three players on the pitch at the same time for Donegal. Well done Dylan Doherty, Tony McClenaghan and Ciaran Diver keep up the good work lads.

Clodagh Skelly has been named captain of the Donegal Ladies U-16 team for 2017.

The highest ever jackpot of €10,000 has been won by Hugh Mullan, Drung. The winning numbers were 6,12,17,22. Next weeks jackpot is €1000.

Membership for the year is now due and the following packages are available €5 for U-18, €10 student, €20 single member, €30 family, and €100 family plus lotto.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS (Youth)

The youth agm takes place this Thursday 19th January, at Greenford.

Winter training for - U10, U12, U14 teams - will commence at Harrow School Sports Grounds from Friday 20th January.The training will run for six weeks finishing on Friday 31st March at a cost of £20 per child.

The annual St Brigid’s Cross making family night in aid of the Across Charity will be held on Friday 27th January, 7.30 p.m. Adults £5 (Children Free) to include Cross Making, Irish Stew, Irish traditional music, etc. There will be a raffle on the night and any prizes are welcome on the door.

NAOMH COLUMBA

We are holding a child protection course in the coming weeks, for anybody looking to get involved in the club this year this is vital to have, Anyone that would like to do this course please contact Martin Carr on 087-6797995

The deadline for club membership is the 17th of march this year,

There will be two open days details and dates to be announced.

The next club meeting takes place January the 25th at 9pm.

Anyone interested in doing a football foundation course, There is a course to be held in Ardara on 27th and 28th January please contact Paddy Hegarty on 0876386612

The minor board agm took place last Saturday evening with a good turn out the following positions were filled,

chairman; Noel Hegarty, secretary; Declan Cunningham- Managers - U8s; John Kelly, U10s; John Gallagher,U12s; Dessie Cunningham, U13s; tba,U14s; Noel Ellis and Oliver Kennedy, U15s; tba, U16s; Kenneth Byrne and Colin McNellis, minors; Noel Hegarty.

The first minor board meeting of the 2017 season takes place Friday February 3rd at 7pm in the Clubhouse.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winners in this weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 1-10-12-18.Three people matched three numbers and share the €100 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1750.

The club’s agm takes place this Thursday night the 19th January in St Mary's Hall at 8pm. It is hoped for a good attendance as the club looks forward with confidence for further development in 2017.

On the playing field we will be hoping to see the tremendous work that has been done at underage over the past number of years being carried through to the adult end of the club.

The Club extends sympathy to the McCauley family on the death of Kathleen, to the Frazer family on the death of Roddy, to the McElchar family on the death of Mary and to the Crawford family on the death of Elizabeth. May they rest in peace.

CILL CHARTHA

The club presentation night takes place in the Blue Haven on Saturday 28th January at 9pm, with music by Trevor and Gareth. Tickets €10, please come out and support our senior league and under 21 championship winning teams.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €4,000. This week’s numbers were: 11, 20, 28 and 29 . The €50 winner was Geraldine McIntire, Towney, the €30 was won by Michelle McGinley, Umiscan and the €20 was won by Fidelma Burke, Bruckless and Roseleen Cannon, Roxborough.

NAOMH MUIRE (LOWER ROSSES)

The WAAR launch will take place on Saturday 25th February in the Health & Wellbeing room CLG Naomh Muire, Mullaghdearg.

This year’s dinner dance will take place on Saturday 11th February in Caisleán Óir Anagaire.

This will be an extra special occasion as we remember the 1991 Junior Championship and Division 4 winning team. Twenty five years ago these men from the Lower Rosses left us with great memories after a very successful year and it will be a night to remember on the 11th as they gather 25 years later to share their stories and memories.

Beidh ticéidí le fáil gan mhoill! Tickets on sale this week as we expect a full house on the night!

John O Donnell will be the Ladies teams main sponsor for CLG Naomh Muire.

Buaiteoirí Lotto Uimhreacha 1,4,16,19. We had seven people match three numbers. Na buaiteoirí: Cristóir Ó Leabhai, Gerard Pat Boyle Dungloe, Brid Winnie Sweeney, Loch an iúir, Donal rua Ó Dónaill, Rann na Feirste, Paul Duffy, Loch na nDeoran, Peggy Boyle Mullach Dubh and Mary Grant, Bun na mBeann. Next week’s jackpot is €4040

Fógraíodh an seachtain seo gur Ciaran Campbell a bheas mar rúnaí ag CLG Naomh Muire i 2017.

Ba mhaith linn fáilte a chur roimhe agus gach ádh a ghuí air i 2017.

Ciaran joins the Executive bringing a lot of experience to the table.

Paul Mc Bride will once again look after the senior reserve team. John Pidgeon and Owenie McGarvey will take over the senior team as was announced in November and it’s great news now to see Paul Mc Bride selected and begin his role in 2017 as Reserve Manager.

There will be a foundation coaching course in Ardara on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st January.

Anyone who wants to attend should contact Gary on 0863546193 this week to book a place.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn on January 12 th were 1,3,6,4,7,8,5,2

The winning sequence was 1,3,6 Jessica Kelly, Dromore and Patrick McGowan, Killygordon won €25 each. Next week’s jackpot is €2275.

The club held their underage and senior agm’s last weekend in the clubhouse. Best of luck to all elected officers in their roles for the coming year; chairperson: Denis McGill; vice-chairperson: Bernard Devine,treasurer: Liam Doherty, assistant treasurer; Alice Doherty, secretary: Kathy Kelly, assistant secretary: Ciaran Kelly, PRO: Shane McGuire; minor board chairman; Damien Wilson, minor board secretary; Ciaran Kelly, registrar: Eamon Kelly; Development Officer: tbd;Scor Officers: tbd, children’s officer: Orla Noonan Sweeney; coaching officer senior men: Damien Wilson/Charlie Doherty, juvenile coaching committee: Thomas Devine, Ryan Scanlon, Liam Doherty, Kathy Kelly, Diane Gallagher, Damien Wilson and Ciaran Kelly; coaching officer ladies: Maura McCrudden; senior team Manager: Joe Carlin, reserve team manager: tba

The club have appointed Joe Carlin as senior team manager for the upcoming season. The club are still seeking a reserve manager for the upcoming season.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 5, 7, 19 agus 22 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1300 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Declan Gillespie, Sean McGarvey, Marian Diver and Noel McLaughlin.

The club’s annual presentation night will be held on Saturday the 28th of January, in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe. Tickets are available for Dungloe Post Office and Charlie Bonner's Shop. The club will host an evening on Saturday the 21st between 7:30 and 9pm in the clubhouse house for ticket sales. Tickets cost €20, for a guaranteed night of fun. The club will be presenting the 2016 senior reserve team with their League winners medals and we will also be honouring the clubs U14 team and mentors that won the County Championship 50 years ago (1966).

There is an egm of the club on Monday 23rd January at 8pm.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 ,7 ,9 ,12, 18. The €50 winners were Cathal Maguire, Ballyglass Ballyshannon; Joe Stapleton, 4 Bayview Tce, West End, Bundoran; Mary Carty, Ellesmere Ave, West End, Bundoran. Next week’s Jackpot is €5000.

Bord na nOg are looking to appoint underage managers for the forthcoming season. Could anyone with an interest in volunteering contact the acting Secretary at JohnMcEniff@hotmail.com please. There are also Foundation Level and Child Safety courses being held in Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon for those interested at the end of this month. Again, the contact in the club is John McEniff.

Due to a number of committee positions including chairperson and treasurer not being filled the future of the ladies committee is unknown.

An egm will be held shortly and we are asking anyone that can help out in any way please to get in contact. parents/grandparents/siblings of the girls who play are the people we need and hopefully get involved in the running of the ladies club. No experience of Gaelic football is needed. When a committee is in place we will also be looking for managers for the under 14,16 and 18 girls teams.

Anyone with any questions or anyone that is willing to help out can you please get in contact with Hannah Doherty on FB or by phone on 086 0621744.

Tickets are on sale now for the National Club Draw priced €10.

Registration for underage players will be €35 again for 2017. This can be paid to new Senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

There was a very well attended players meeting at the weekend and training for the new 2017 season has now commenced.

AODH RUADH

Dinner dance this Saturda 21st January in Dorrian's Hotel at 8pm. Master of Ceremonies, Sean Perry, will introduce the awards and following those we will have music by Inside Out. Tickets are available now for €30 from Ferguson's Jewellers and Pearse O'Neill's.

Indoor training returns this Friday 20th January. The under 11s will train in the New Hall at Coláiste Cholmcille from 6pm to 7pm. They will be followed by the under 12s.

The ladies committee will resuming their agm at Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Friday 20th January at 7.30pm. It is absolutely essential that a chairperson is found to provide leadership, chair committee meetings, and represent the Ladies at club meetings.

Well done to Stephen Anderson, Conall Sweeney and Brian McHenry who have come through the recent trials and made the Donegal minor hurling panel for 2017.

The county semi-final of Scór Sinsir takes place in Drimarone on Friday 10th February, with the county final set for Saturday 25th February in Glenswilly. The last date for entry is Friday 27th January. Anyone wishing to take part in any of the events is asked to contact Sean O'Mahoney on 086-8553245.

KILLYBEGS

The club's registration evening takes place on Sunday 5th February from 5-7pm in the Tara Hotel. Membership is also available online at www.locallotto.ie and search 'Killybegs GAA. Contact Susan if you have any queries, 0863935968.

GRMA is a new GAA Membership Card Programme providing benefits and rewards to GAA members for 2017 (over 18s only). You will need a membership number to join GRMA and receive a membership card. Once your club membership is paid you can request your membership number from Susan, then go online to grma.gaa.ie to register and find out more.

As of January 1st it is mandatory for all age groups within Ladies football to wear a gum shield. U6-senior.

The main pitch in Fintra is closed until further notice.

This week's Kilotto numbers were 5,6,21,29 There was no jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot is at €8,550. There was no match 3 winner this week. U14 girls, training begins Wednesday 18th January in the Tech gym. U12 boys, training begins Monday 23rd at Tech Astro turf.

Well done to Evan Broderick who played his first FBD league game for IT Sligo at the weekend. Well done also to Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban who also played for their colleges at the weekend.

The club will be starting Irish Classes soon in the club rooms, Fintra. Contact Pat Connaghan on 0872058568 for further information. All welcome.

Well done to everyone after week one in Operation Transformation. Walks takes place on Tuesdays at 7pm and 7.30pm and exercise classes on Thursdays at 7pm in the tech. This will continue for eight weeks with weigh is every two weeks.

ST MICHAEL’S

CLG Naomh Micheal are seeking applications for the position of senior manager. Applications must be submitted in writing to Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, CLG Naomh Micheal, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal or via email tosecretary.stmichaels.donegal.gaa.ie Closing date for applications is Monday 23 January 2017.

The club’s annual dinner dance will be held in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday 18th February. Music by El Dorado and tickets will be on sale from members shortly.

Registration evenings for St. Michael’s GAA Club will be held on Thursday 26thJanuary from 7.30pm until 8.30pm at the Clubhouse at The Bridge and on Friday 27thJanuary from 7.30pm until 8.30pm in The Wild Atlantic Camp in Creeslough. Any enquires contact Ann Marie Kelly on 087 9454107 or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 7,8,10,18,19,20. There were no Match 5 Winners; 14 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Laurence McAlistair Belfast. This weeks Jackpot be €2750.

The €75 on the 5th Game at the Bingo Session in Dunfanaghy on Sunday night last was won by Grace McCarry Cashelmore. The €100 on the Snowball game was shared by Evelyn Toye, Grogagh, Creeslough and Mary Boyle, Massinass, Creeslough.

The eight week Football Academy started again last Sunday, at the Clubhouse at the Bridge , Dunfanaghy for 4 - 6 year olds and for 7 - 10 year olds.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto; the numbers drawn out were 5-7-14-16. The €50 went to Rachel O’Donnell, Kilraine and Annie Gallagher, Derries. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

The AGM has now been rescheduled for Sunday January 22nd at 7pm in the Community Centre. We encourage members, non-members, supporters and parents to come along and support our local GAA club. We invite everyone to come along, regardless if you feel you have anything to offer or not.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at £3,450. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 10, 12, and 23. The £25 winners were Jess Adam Berry, Eileen Sweeney, Liz Cassidy, and Marian Mc Garrigle. The next draw takes place in the Seven Arches, Laghey, on Monday 23rd January.

The club are running the GAA Draw with a car as the star prize. Tickets are priced at an acceptable £10 and available from our club volunteers.

Membership of the club is now open for 2017 costing £40.

The dinner dance will be held on Saturday 28th January in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh. Tickets are priced £25 and are available from executive members.

NAOMH NAILLE

Naomh Naille club membership will be taken at the Clubhouse next Monday 23rd January 7.30 - 8.30pm.

The January club meeting will take place on Monday 23rd January at 9pm. in the Clubhouse. The dinner dance will take place on Saturday 28th January in the Millpark Hotel. Tickets available from all committee members.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The Camogie presentation evening will take place on Friday 27th January at 6.30pm in the Clubroom.

Letterkenny Gaels GAA and the Donegal Mind Wellness in conjunction with Letterkenny Rugby Football Club are running a 'Men Only' Stress Control Programme starting on Thursday 26th January at the Gaels Clubroom, Glebe.

The club will be holding a SafeTALK workshop on Monday evening 20th February in the Clubroom. Please contact the Club Health & Wellbeing Officer Oisin Cannon on 086 732 5955 to book your place.

Indoor Hurling resumes on Thursday 2nd February from in the Aura. The training will continue until 13th March.

Camogie training will resume on Friday 3rd February at the LYIT for U8 and 10 and 7-8pm for U-12,14 and 16.

The annual underage football presentation will take place on 28th January at 4pm in the Clubroom..

Under 8 and Under 10s indoor training resumes for 2017 on Sunday 19th Feb in the Aura. There will be six weeks of indoor "skills development" before moving to the pitch at the beginning of April. Contact Conor Crossan (U8s - born 2009 or 2010), Brian Sweeney (U10s - born 2007 or 2008

U-12 football resumes on Wednesday February 1st in the astroturf at Aura until March 15th.

MILFORD

The minor board are holding another Last Man Standing competition for the 2017 Allianz League this year. There is €200 to be won with €10 entry.

Well done to Darragh Black who made his Donegal debut at the weekend in the 1-6 to 2-14 defeat to Cavan in the McKenna Cup. Darragh becomes the first clubman to play for Donegal since Caolan McGettigan featured against Derry in the 2009 McKenna Cup. Cathal McGettigan was also in action as his Sligo IT side were beat 1-21 to 1-15 by Mayo in the FBD League, with Cathal scoring 0-1 from corner forward.

This weeks lotto numbers were 3-4-14-22. The jackpot was not won. They two 3 winners won €35 each. They were Seamus Durkan and Charlie Barrett. Next weeks Jackpot is €1,860

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now available from any committee member or senior player. Tickets cost €10 with first prize a new Opel car.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 6 7 24 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin agus ba sin Colm Ó Gallchóir, Duibhlinn Riach agus fuair seisean an €150. B’é Seosamh Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra agus b’é Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 23 Eanáir in Óstán na Trá sna Dúnaibh. €10,000 atá sa phota óir.

Ag cruinniú ceann bliana CLG Na nDúnaibh a bhí ar siúl san Ionad oíche Dhomhnaigh toghadh na hoifigigh seo leanas: uachtarán - Manás Ó Conchúir; Cath - Eoin Ó Broin; leas-chath; Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde; rúnaí - Hugo Mac Laifeartaigh; leas rúnaí -Proinsias MacAoidh; cisteoir: Ristéard Ó Conghaile. OCP-Aodh Mac Laifeartaigh; oifigeach na gaeilge -Seán MacGiolla Bhríde; oifigeach sábháilteachta páistí -Helena Bn Mhic Giolla Bhríde; ionadaí pheil na mban -Siobhán Bn Uí Ghallchóir.Beidh a gcéad chruinniú ag an choiste seo oíche in Ionad CLG oíche Déardaoin ag a hocht a chlog.

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh a gcomhbhrón a chur in iúl do theaghlach Uí Chonchúir sna Dúnaibh ar bhás John.

The club would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the Connor family on the death of John. To his wife Bridget, his sons, Johnny, Andrew, Séimi, Barry and Kevin; his daughters Caroline, Eileen, Bridget and Colette; and his sisters Nora, Síle and Mary.

John was of course a well-known businessman, he worked hard all his life. The facilities that John has left in his local area, The Downings Bay Hotel, The Leisure Centre and Kidz Kingdom have contributed greatly to the quality of life in our local community.

John was also an excellent footballer in his youth and was a member of the team that won the All Ireland Gaeltachts in ’81 and ’82 and also the Donegal Intermediate Championship in ’81. During his years in Glasgow he was the inspiration and driving force behind the Mulroy Gaels Glasgow team.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

AN TEARMAINN

This week's lotto draw for a jackpot of €1,050 will take place in Nora's, Kilmacrennan with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty and Hugh Harkin co-ordinating.

Congratulations to Jodie McFadden who has been selected for the county u13 girls squad.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,300 in week 27 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 16th January 2017. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Frank Rose, Tullynagrena and Peadar Espey, Bru Na Mara. The numbers drawn were 4. 9. 11. and 17.The next draw takes place on Monday 23th January 2017.

Renew subscriptions, the club would ask all persons that are members of our lotto to pay annual subscription to sellers of to treasurer Paul Timoney 0872791305.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, in the Abbey Hotel on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty, Club Registrar (0873140486).

Bord na N’ÓG will have a 2nd registration session this Saturday 2-4pm upstairs in the Disco Bar, Abbey Hotel. Adult membership will also be taken.

The ladies will hold a registration evening for the next few Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 7 pm - 8 pm all Ladies Players/Coaches/Mentors must be registered with the ladies board.

The ladies under 10s have started back on Wednesdays in the Bosco Centre from 6.30 pm - 7.30.

Naomh Ultan

The club are happy to announce the ratification of Kevin Lyons as the new senior team manager for 2017. The reserve team will be managed by Adrian Nesbitt and San Furey.

Club registration on Saturday 21st January between 7:30pn and 8:30pm in the clubhouse. Membership fees for 2017: Senior players €50 General membership €30 students €30 Minors €20 U-16 €15 Family membership €70.

Congratulations to “Red” Daniel Gallagher Naomh Ultan player who made his senior intercounty debut.

There was no winner of the Royal Flush Jackpots. The numbers drawn on: 3, 11, 16, 18. Consolation prizes went to: Marion O Donnell rahanlackey, Patricia Mcguire Dunkineely, Courtney & Corey Boyle Darney. Jackpot next week: €2,100

The Club held their annual presentation night in the Abbey hotel Donegal on Saturday last. A great night was had by all. Award presented on the night were Senior player of the year: Dermott Gallier, Young player of the year Andrew Blaine, Reserve player, Michael Breslin. Other honoured on the night were Brendan Macready, Stephanie Kyle’s, John Fuddy, Ronan Kennedy, Anthony Mccalloig and Daniel Gallagher. Thank you to the Abbey Hotel staff for all their great hospitality and to the band Beesnees for the fabulous Music.

The Active Age/Over 55s Club meet every 2 weeks on a Wednesday in the GAA Club 3:00-5pm

The Club’s 25 card Drive has resumed for the winter months on Wednesday nights in Mary Murrin’s at 9:00pm. Everybody’s welcome.

Bingo in clubhouse every Friday at 9:00pm