Roma McLaughlin helps Ireland U-19s win over Portugal

Greencastle's Roma McLaughlin played her part in a stunning performance from the Republic of Ireland Women's U-19s in defeating Portugal 4-0 on Tuesday.

McLaughlin set up the opening goal for Leanne Kiernan to break the deadlock. Kiernan doubled the lead before half-time before Tegan Ruddy and Dearbhaile Berine's added late goals.

Next up for the Women’s Under-19 side is a clash with the Netherlands on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland: Amanda McQuillan (GK) (McAloon 70), Jamie Finn © (Ruddy 45), Niamh Farrelly (Donnelly 70), Chloe Moloney, Niamh Prior, Jess Nolan (Payne 45), Alex Kavanagh (Daly 60), Lucy McCartan (Craven 45), Roma McLaughlin (Watters 70), Leanne Kiernan (Beirne 60), Saoirse Noonan (Ryan Doyle 60).

Substitutes: Naoisha McAloon (GK), Fiona Donnelly, Sophie Watters, Evelyn Daly, Lynn Craven, Dearbhaile Beirne, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Tiegan Ruddy, Heather Payne.