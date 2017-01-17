Donegal GAA lotto player wins €10,000
Lotto luck for Hugh
Moville officials Bridget Harkin, treasurer, Ann Marie Duffy, lotto coordinator and Anthony Doogan, club chairman hand over the €10,000 lotto cheque to Seamus Doherty, second from left who sold the wi
Donegal man Hugh Mullan is a happy man this week following his €10,000 win in his local GAA club’s weekly lotto draw.
Hugh, from Drung, Quigley’s Point, had the four winning numbers in last week’s Moville GAA Club draw. The winning combination that emerged from the drum in last Monday night's draw were 6,12,17,22.
The Moville lotto reverted back to €1,000 for last night (Monday) and was not won.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on