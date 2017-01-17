Seamus Doherty, Cruit Island Golf Club - An Appreciation

The death took place recently of Seamus Doherty, Lower Cruit, a past-captain of Cruit Island Golf Club.

The following appreciation was submitted to the Democrat by Cruit Island Golf Club:



A spade in the ground, some potatoes still in the sandy soil of ‘An Lug’, Lower Cruit.

September 2016…. Seamus was ill. He had not been down tending his patch. It looked ominous. He did however, make one final trip with his son Cathal during the Autumn.

In the words of Seamus Heaney:

“To scatter new potatoes that we picked,

Loving their cool hardness in our hands.”



Yet his passing on the 9th of January last is difficult to comprehend. This larger than life man was better known as ‘The Captain’.

He could have been described as a philosopher, a political analyst, a satirist, a lovable honest rogue and a comedian. He was all of these and more. He was indeed a true ‘Fellow of the university of life’.



Seamus had little time for any status hierarchy in society. He could engage with all and he had respect for the ordinary man.

Seamus loved the sea. He was highly respected as a fisherman and a skipper. Neither the Atlantic wild ways nor the wild ways of the North Sea ever bothered him. He was king of the waves!

He also loved the land. He and Pat travelled all of Great Britain and Ireland, especially in the last few years since his retirement. He knew all the highways and byways.

His beloved Cruit Island provided him with a combination of land and sea. Sometimes he liked to work alone at his little garden patch near Eachnais. He often played golf alone in the early spring and summer mornings. But he loved a four ball where he regaled all with some tall stories.

When the explorer Ferdinand Magellan came through the rough and stormy seas of Tierra Del Fuego , a real Strait of Storms, he was delighted to find calm seas. He named the ocean the Pacific, “The Peaceful Sea”. Seamus’s Cape of Storms did not occur at sea but with the onset of his illness a few months ago.

On Monday the 9th of January 2017 he left us and sailed into calm seas, his Pacific, a peaceful place after the turmoil of illness .

He will be greatly missed, especially by his family. They will find some solace when they reflect on the great care they give him during his illness. His friends and all who knew him will also miss him.

All of us at Cruit Island Golf Club would like to extend our sympathy to his wife Pat, Anne Marie, Siobhan , Mary, Cathal, Niall and to his brothers Donal, Frank, Joseph, Michael, Charlie, Gerard and all of his extended family.

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.