Donegal Ladies back at end of January
The Donegal Ladie are currently preparing for their National League Division 1 campaign which commences on Sunday 29th January with an home game against Armagh Ladies which has been confirmed for St Mary’s, Convoy with a throw-in time of 2pm.
We would hope as many ladies clubs and the county underage girls teams will come and support the ladies on game day.
Good luck to the ladies and management team. Micheal Naughton is still manager this year with new trainer in Damien Devenney and backroom team of Sabrina Barnett.
LIDL National Football League Div. 1 fixtures
All matches throw in at 2pm. Venues TBC.
Sunday 29th January
Donegal v Armagh
Sunday 5th February
Galway v Donegal
Sunday 19th February
Kerry v Donegal
Sunday 26th February
Dublin v Donegal
Sunday 19th March
Donegal v Mayo
Sunday 26th March
Donegal v Monaghan
Sunday 2nd April
Cork v Donegal
Division 1 League Final
Sunday 9th April
