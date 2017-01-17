Donegal Ladies back at end of January

The Donegal Ladie are currently preparing for their National League Division 1 campaign which commences on Sunday 29th January with an home game against Armagh Ladies which has been confirmed for St Mary’s, Convoy with a throw-in time of 2pm.

We would hope as many ladies clubs and the county underage girls teams will come and support the ladies on game day.

Good luck to the ladies and management team. Micheal Naughton is still manager this year with new trainer in Damien Devenney and backroom team of Sabrina Barnett.

LIDL National Football League Div. 1 fixtures

All matches throw in at 2pm. Venues TBC.

Sunday 29th January

Donegal v Armagh

Sunday 5th February

Galway v Donegal

Sunday 19th February

Kerry v Donegal

Sunday 26th February

Dublin v Donegal

Sunday 19th March

Donegal v Mayo

Sunday 26th March

Donegal v Monaghan

Sunday 2nd April

Cork v Donegal

Division 1 League Final

Sunday 9th April