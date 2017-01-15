Goalkeeper Paddy shows the way to goal!

It’s not everyday that a goalkeeper gets on the scoresheet - but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday on a busy afternoon in the Donegal League.

The game in question was the CT Ball Division Two game in which Drumkeen United defeated Whitestrand United 4-1 at St. Patrick’s Park.

The winning margin would have been even greater had it not been for the performance of Whitestrand keeper, Paddy Kelly, who had a terrific game.

And he capped a fine display with his team’s goal in the second half. Whitestrand were awarded a free kick on the half-way line and as the PRO’s report on the game described:

“We will never know if he meant it or not but Kelly’s free kick went all the way and ended up in the back of the Drumkeen net.

“He tried the same thing a little later from a similar position but this time Drumkeen keeper Michael Gibson was on his line and managed to get a hand to the ball and push it onto the crossbar.”

Kelly might have been on the losing side - but at least he had something to smile about at the finish!



Here’s the results from the weekend’s games, and next week’s fixtures



RESULTS

Glencar Inn Saturday Div

Arranmore Utd 1 v 0 Dunlewey C

Glencar Celtic 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C.

Strand R 4 v 0 Fintown Harps AFC

Saturday Reserve Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res P v P Erne Wanderers Res

Glenea U Res 2 v 2 Castlefin C Res

Cappry R Res P v P Milford U Res

Donegal T Res 7 v 0 Glenree U Res

St. Catherines Res 6 v 1 Drumoghill F.C. Res

Ulster Junior Cup

Culdaff F.C. 4 v 0 Glenea United

Ballybofey U 0 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kilmacrennan C P v P Milford U

Castlefin C 1 v 2 Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan C 2 v 2 St. Catherines



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Raphoe T 2 v 2 Gweedore United

Gweedore C 4 v 2 Glenree United

Cappry R P v P Erne Wanderers

Donegal T 5 v 1 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 3 v 0 Deele Harps



CT Ball Division Two

Drumkeen U 4 v 1 Whitestrand U

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic

Eany Celtic 3 v 2 Lifford Celtic

Curragh Ath 1 v 4 Cranford United

Copany Rvs 1 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.



FIXTURES

Saturday 21st January 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Div

Glencar C v Arranmore U (1 p.m.)

Orchard F.C. v Drumbar F.C.

Strand Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic



Saturday Reserve Division

Erne Wds Res v Milford United Res

Keadue R Res v Glenree U Res

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res

Glenea U Res v St. Catherines Res

Cappry R Res v Donegal T Res



Sunday 22nd January 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

St. Catherines v Milford United

Kilmacrennan C v Castlefin Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Drumoghill F.C.

Kildrum Tigers v Lagan Harps



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Erne Wds v Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe Town v Glenree United

Deele Harps v Gweedore United

Keadue Rovers v Donegal Town

Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers



CT Ball Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Cranford U

Curragh Athletic v Lifford Celtic

Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

Letterbarrow C v Copany Rovers

Drumkeen U v Ballybofey United