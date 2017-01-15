DONEGAL LEAGUE
Goalkeeper Paddy shows the way to goal!
Whitestrand United keeper finds the net with long range free kick
It’s not everyday that a goalkeeper gets on the scoresheet - but that’s exactly what happened on Sunday on a busy afternoon in the Donegal League.
The game in question was the CT Ball Division Two game in which Drumkeen United defeated Whitestrand United 4-1 at St. Patrick’s Park.
The winning margin would have been even greater had it not been for the performance of Whitestrand keeper, Paddy Kelly, who had a terrific game.
And he capped a fine display with his team’s goal in the second half. Whitestrand were awarded a free kick on the half-way line and as the PRO’s report on the game described:
“We will never know if he meant it or not but Kelly’s free kick went all the way and ended up in the back of the Drumkeen net.
“He tried the same thing a little later from a similar position but this time Drumkeen keeper Michael Gibson was on his line and managed to get a hand to the ball and push it onto the crossbar.”
Kelly might have been on the losing side - but at least he had something to smile about at the finish!
Here’s the results from the weekend’s games, and next week’s fixtures
RESULTS
Glencar Inn Saturday Div
Arranmore Utd 1 v 0 Dunlewey C
Glencar Celtic 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C.
Strand R 4 v 0 Fintown Harps AFC
Saturday Reserve Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res P v P Erne Wanderers Res
Glenea U Res 2 v 2 Castlefin C Res
Cappry R Res P v P Milford U Res
Donegal T Res 7 v 0 Glenree U Res
St. Catherines Res 6 v 1 Drumoghill F.C. Res
Ulster Junior Cup
Culdaff F.C. 4 v 0 Glenea United
Ballybofey U 0 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kilmacrennan C P v P Milford U
Castlefin C 1 v 2 Kildrum Tigers
Rathmullan C 2 v 2 St. Catherines
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Raphoe T 2 v 2 Gweedore United
Gweedore C 4 v 2 Glenree United
Cappry R P v P Erne Wanderers
Donegal T 5 v 1 Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers 3 v 0 Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Drumkeen U 4 v 1 Whitestrand U
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic
Eany Celtic 3 v 2 Lifford Celtic
Curragh Ath 1 v 4 Cranford United
Copany Rvs 1 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
FIXTURES
Saturday 21st January 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Saturday Div
Glencar C v Arranmore U (1 p.m.)
Orchard F.C. v Drumbar F.C.
Strand Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic
Saturday Reserve Division
Erne Wds Res v Milford United Res
Keadue R Res v Glenree U Res
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res
Glenea U Res v St. Catherines Res
Cappry R Res v Donegal T Res
Sunday 22nd January 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
St. Catherines v Milford United
Kilmacrennan C v Castlefin Celtic
Convoy Arsenal v Drumoghill F.C.
Kildrum Tigers v Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Erne Wds v Gweedore Celtic
Raphoe Town v Glenree United
Deele Harps v Gweedore United
Keadue Rovers v Donegal Town
Bonagee United v Cappry Rovers
CT Ball Division Two
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Cranford U
Curragh Athletic v Lifford Celtic
Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic
Letterbarrow C v Copany Rovers
Drumkeen U v Ballybofey United
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on