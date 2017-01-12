Winter Showjumping League 2017 at Deane's

It’s that time of year again, time to get out and about and blow away the Christmas Cobwebs.

And what better way than to jump on a horse at the Winter Showjumping League which started at Deanes Equestrian Centre last Sunday the 8th of January.

The day saw several new horse and rider combinations taking part and a few familiar faces.

In the Starter Stakes Dean Burgess on Truffles was first to bring in the New Year with a clear round, followed by Amy Gardner on Little Charlie and new rider Bronnagh Carruther on Meenarillagh.

The 40cm class had Brenda Burke take new pony Millie on her first outing where she performed brilliantly. Cora Doherty was back in action on Meenarillagh and she too was clear. Erin Fergus and Caroline Shiel took their young horses around the course and despite a few hiccups made it safely around the course.

In the 50cm class Amy Gardner on Uisce picked up her second clear round of the day and she was followed by Brenda Burke on Millie who was a star. Ally McClay and Rebecca Morrow had to work hard for their clear round rosettes on Spiritand Lincoln respectively.The rest of the riders in the class all picked up an unlucky 4 faults.

In the 60cm class there was only one clear round and that went to Rebecca Morrow on Lincoln. Ally McClay on Dottie picked up a few faults but jumped well for the ponies first competition..

The 70cm class had Lucy Stewart on Dedo jump a great clear round while Amy Gardner on Tilly jumped her third clear round of the day.

The 80cm class saw only one clear round in the class and that went to Brenda Burke on Bonnie. Ally McClay riding Daisy had an unlucky pole down at fence 2 as they were jumping a super round. While Hannah Marie on Pierre was so unlucky at the last fence with a pole down.

In the 90cm class Brenda Burke picked up her fourth clear round of the day on Bonnie. Marie Molloy on Ruby was next to pick up a lovely clear round. Martin McGowan on Jacko were in great form and flew around the course with ease. Maria Doherty on Solly picked up a great clear round. There were no clear rounds in the 1m class.

The Winter League continues next Sunday the 15th of January and runs for 6 more Sundays with a break on 26th of February and the Final is on 5th March, The same horse and rider combination must compete in 4 of the next 6 Sundays in order to be eligible for prizes on the Final Day.

Thanks to our judges Marie Molloy and Fiona O’Shea and arena helpers who helped the show run smoothly. For further details contact Alax Deane on 074 9737160 or check Facebook at Deane’s Farm Equestrian Centre.

Clear rounds

Starter stakes

Dean Burgess, Darney, Truffles

Bronagh Carruther, Anagaire, Meenarillagh

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Little Charlie

40cms

Cora Doherty, Glenties, Meenarillagh

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Millie

50cms

Ally McClay, Rockhill, Spirit

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Uisce

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Millie

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

60cms

Rebecca Morrow, Donegal, Lincoln

70cms

Amy Gardner, Rockhill, Tilly

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

80cms

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie

90cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Ruby

Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie

Martin McGowan, Donegal, Jacko

Maria Doherty, Rossnowlagh, Solly