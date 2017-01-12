Shane Williams to don the colours of Glenswilly tonight

St. Mary's GAA Club in Convoy will play host to a unique match this evening (Thursday) with county champions Glenswilly the visitors to the Finn Valley club.

Among the Glenswilly panel will be former Wales rugby star Shane Williams.

The former Welsh winger is currently based in Glenswilly as part of TV3's 'The Toughest Trade' exchange with Donegal captain Michael Murphy taking up the oval ball with French side Clermont Auvergne.

Documenting

Television cameras have this week been documenting Williams' progress in Donegal and his experience with Glenswilly will be broadcast in the months to come. The series is part of AIB's ongoing sponsorship of the All Ireland club championship.

St. Mary's Convoy will provide the opposition for tonight's game which throws-in at 7.45pm.

Supporters will be eager to witness how the rugby star fares on his first competitive run out while it is also a chance to see the newly crowned county champions in action.

Both clubs have appealed to supporters and GAA followers across the county to come along to the game.