Media award nomination for Declan

Finn Harps media officer, Declan Kerr, has been shortlisted for a prestigious media award in Dublin this weekend.

Declan is nominated for the Media Officer Award at the Irish Soccer Writers Awards night which takes place on Friday night.

The Letterkenny-based journalist is one of three people nominated for the award - along with media officers from Dundalk and Galway United.

Declan, who took over from Joe Doherty as Harps’ media officer last July, said he’s delighted to be nominated.

“It was a lovely surprise when I got the news and just to be nominated for an award like this is brilliant,” he said.

“I only took up the position during last season, but I’ve enjoyed it and I’d like to thank all those who have helped me in my role since then.

“A lot of people have been a great help to me, but I’d like to mention Aidan McNelis for the important role he has played as well.”

Declan is a journalist with the Tírconaill Tribune newspaper and is PRO with a number of organisations, including the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee.

Friday night’s awards event will take place in Dublin’s Conrad Hotel.