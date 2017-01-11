St. Michael's looking for new manager

NAOMH MUIRE (LOwEr Rosses)

The WAAR launch will take place on Saturday 25th February in the Health & Wellbeing Room. This years WAAR promises to be a ‘Bigger & Better’ 2017 Wild Atlantic Adventure Race.

The club recently held one of the most successful and enjoyable night at the Races on the 28th December. We would like to thank the contributors and the organizers for providing a great night in Sharkey’s Bar.

The following were the winners on the night.

Race 1 - Thomas Duffy. Aoibhe Boyle. Padraig Ferry. Dillan MacCumhaill, J C Gillespie and Anthony O Donnell. Race 2 - Maeve Logue, Martin Henderson, Jack O Donnell, Cathal Gallagher, Paul the Yank,Denis Rua O’Baoill. Race 3 - Celia Sidonio,Phil Ward, Declan McGinley, Donal Boyle, Chris Dealing, Ryan Sweeney.

Race 4 - Liam Gillespie, Jim Coyle. Jack Pidgeon, Anthony Doherty, Donna Boyle,Mary Hanna.

Race 5 - Stephen McDonagh, Brid Doherty John Joe Doherty, James Boyle, Patrick McGinley junior. Race 6 - Sinead Lawton, Anne McDevitt, Sean Hanlon, James McBride, Peadar Phat. Race 7 - Paddy McCreery. Davie Mickey. Ciara Sharkey, Andrew Boyle, Maire Ni Dhuibhir. Race 8 - Derek Coll. Majella McBride, James Bonner, Gavin Boyle.

Sarah Casey will host the very first Yoga Class at the Club Health and Wellbeing room starting on Monday January 16th at 8pm and every Monday night. Places are filling up fast. Please contact:085 7616749

Toorthai Lotto on January 5th - lotto uimhreacha 11,14,15 agus 24. Two people matched three numbers. They were Mary Ward, Béal Cruit, Michaela Boyle, Mullach Dearg. Next week’s jackpot is €3980.

Comghairdeas le Róisín Rodgers who has been selected for the Donegal Ladies U15 Squad for 2017.

Buaiteoirí Club 100,€500- Nora Greene, Rann na feirste. €200- Sean Boyle Paintshop Anagaire. €100 each- Francis McGinley, Loch an Iuir, Shaun J Boyle, Bún na mBeann, Neily Byrne, Loch an Iuir; €50 each- Paddy Ferry, Cúl a Chnoic, Anne Ferry, Cúl a Chnoic.

We are delighted to welcome Garreth Thornton (Ulster Council Coaching Officer) to the Banks on Saturday 14th January. During his visit, Garreth will review the current practises and organisation of Naomh Muire in relation to coaching and player development at all age groups (adult, underage, boys and girls).

He will commence with a meeting at 10am sharp to assist the club to establish a coaching plan taking on-board the strengths and weaknesses of our current practises. This meeting will involve Coaching Development and Player Pathways and will be followed by an on-field practical session where Garreth will demonstrate coaching techniques that will be applicable for all teams.

The event should finish around 1.30pm. We need a full attendance from all coaches to make the day beneficial.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The dinner dance and award presentation takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 28th of January 2017. Music is by the Beefsteak Dancers along with a champagne reception on arrival. Tickets are priced at a €25. Please contact any club member for ticket information or Eugene on 086 609 8801.

Club membership forms for juvenile, adult and family are available from all club coaches/managers and to download from our website

(www.seanmaccumhaill.com).

Any girls born in 2005 or 2006 and wish to play football with the club's U-12 team this year could their parents please make contact with team manager Shaun Boyce on 087-2905953 as training will be starting later this month.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 18 and 21. There were six match three winners of €25. They were Danno Laverty, Steven O’Reilly, Johnny Magee, Sinead McGrory, Noreen Lynch and Marian Bonar. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000. Terry O’Reilly’s team is selling this week.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was winner of last week’s jackpot. The number drawn were 5-10-22-25 and two people matched three numbers. They share the €100 prize. Next week’s jackpot is €1700 and bingo snowball is €1140. Nomination forms are now available for the clubs agm which takes place in St Mary's Hall on Thursday 19th January.

IORRAS

Club membership is now due for 2017. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey, John Farren or any committee member to get your membership.

There will be a meeting in the clubhouse on Friday night (Jan 13th) at 7 pm.

MATCH "N" WIN for Thursday January 5th the numbers drawn were d 8, 13, 15 and 22. The jackpot was not won. The winners were €15 winners: Bradley Girls, Fahan; Neil Kemmy, Ballyliffin; Sinead McConologue, Tirmaine; Cathal Toland, 6 Gaddyduff, Clonmany; Marie McFeeley, Prehen, Derry. The

jackpot next week is €2,540.

There is a Foundation Course being held in the Malin GAA Clubhouse the weekend of Jan 20th and 21st. Anyone from the club interested in doing this course please contact John Friel on 0860523550.

Tickets are now on sale for several excellent prizes including a new Opel Corsa Car, travel vouchers, GAA All Ireland packages. Tickets are €10 and all funds raised by the club stays in the club to help with the day to day running of the club from under age to senior level. Club members and coaches will be out and about in the parish selling these tickets in the coming weeks.

We have set up a Super 6 league. We will try to get as many as possible into it. It is €10 a man/woman with 50% to the winner, rest will go towards gym equipment. Google Super 6, then join league and the code is FGWPFS.

MOVILLE

On Sunday past Donegal got their 2017 season up and running with a home game against UUJ in the McKenna cup and the club was represented by three players on the panel Dylan Doherty, Ciaran Diver and Tony McClenaghan. Tony was captain for the day and Ciaran made a brief five minute appearance near the end.

On Sunday evening the club held their agm and the executive was selected as follows chairman-Anthony Doogan vice chairman-Sean Faulkner; secretary-Ciaran McKenna assistant secretary-Kathy Doherty; treasurer-Brigid Harkin assistant treasurer - Mary Faulkner; PRO - Declan McDermott assistant PRO - Ryan McMonagle; development officer - Liam O Kane; culture officer - Con O’Donnell.

The club lotto has reached its highest ever jackpot total and is now standing at €10,000. Last week results were as follows 02/01/17

There was no winner of last week’s jackpot. The €50 winner was Anne Bonner, Crossroads. The numbers drawn were 9,15,18,24. Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.

MALIN

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €650. The numbers drawn were 6-3-7-5-1-4-2. The €50 winner was Margaret Lockwood, Port Ronan, Malin Head. Next week’s jackpot is €700.

Do you enjoy singing and performing? Would you like to be part of a performance group? 'Rising Stars Music Academy' is for you. To enquire for more information and to reserve a place for your child text, contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565.

The annual dinner dance will be held on Saturday 21st January 2017 in the Malin Hotel.

CILL CHARTHA

There will be an open forum for all members about future development of our grounds in Towney. Our centenary year is fast approaching so it would be great to have Towney re-modernised for our future generations. Everyone is welcome to the forum in Áislann Chill Chartha on Friday 13th January at 8:30pm

The club presentation night takes place in the Blue Haven on Saturday 28th January at 9pm, a hot buffet supper will be served with music to be confirmed. Tickets €10, please come out and support our senior league and Under 21 championship winning teams.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn on January 5th were 4,3,8,2,6,5,7,1.

The winning sequence was 4,3,8 Angela Crawford Ard mc Cool and won €50. Next week’s jackpot is €2250

Well done to Orla McElchar and Caitlin Geary on making the U14 county development squad and Madison White and Amy Callaghan making the U15 development squad for 2017. Well done girls and to your coaches on your hard work and dedication.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers for December 20 were 3-7-6-2-1-8-5-4. Karl McGlynn and Ann Moy matched 3 numbers and won €30 each.

The lotto winning numbers for the 27th of December were 4-6-3-2-5-7-8-1. There were no winners. Next jackpot is €5000

The annual underage presentation was held on Sunday evening in the Clubhouse. It was very well supported and many thanks to Karen Guthrie, Grainne Houston, Katy Herron and Frank McGlynn who presented the medals.

Training starts this week on Tuesday the 10th and Thursday 12th for the seniors, reserves, 3rds and U21s.

Handball training will resume Monday the 9th, It’s important that everyone attends as teams will be selected for the upcoming Ulster Championships.

CLG Dun na nGall have an annual Club Pass for sale for the 2017 season. This pass allows admission to all adult league and championship matches plus U21 matches under the control of Donegal GAA for 2017 Season. It does not include U18 or below. The pass costs €149 and can be booked through the club.

Also the Club Plus Season tickets are available on line @ gaa.ie. This ticket will give you admission to all Donegal National League matches plus the first round of the Ulster Championship and all adult Club league and championship matches plus U21 matches under the control of Donegal GAA for 2017 Season. The cost of this ticket is €200.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 2, 6, 15 agus 16 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1200 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Joan Sweeney - Marameelan, Joseph Gillespie - Mullaghduff, Conor Crean - Roshine, Mary Donaghy Bonner - Drimnacart agus Orla Maguire -Caravan Rd.

Club 200 winners were; €1,000 - John Ward,Milltown; €500 - Paul O Donnell, Belcruit; €300 Sam and Pauline McFadden, The Diamond; €100 -John James McCole; €100 - Christina Ward, Loughanure.

The annual presentation night will be held on Saturday 28th January at 8pm in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe. The club will be presenting the 2016 Senior Reserve team with their League winners medals and we will also be honouring the clubs U14 team and mentors that won the County Championship 50 years ago (1966).

The function will be admission by ticket only, tickets are €20 each and will be available from Friday the 13th.

There is a Foundation level hurling coaching course in MacCumhaill park on Friday 13th 7pm and Saturday morning the 14th. Probably the only one in Donegal this winter. Please text Cormac on 0876997762 if you want to do it.

CLOUGHANEELY

Míle buíochas do gach duine a bhí i láthair ag an Chruinniú Cheann Bliana Dé Domhnaigh seo chaite. Toghadh na hoifigigh seo leanas den Bhliain 2017:

Many thanks to all who attended our agm on Sunday evening last. The following are the elected officers for 2017; Uachtarán/president: An tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir; leas-uachtatán/vice president: Paddy O'Grady; cathaoirleach; Joseph McGarvey; leas cathaoirleach; Seamus O'Domhnaill; rúnaí; Martin Duggan; cisteoir;: Marie McClafferty; leas chisteoir;: Paddy McClafferty; oifigeach caidrimh poiblí; Anna Marie Coyle; oifigeach forbartha;James McCrossan; Oifigeach asap/health and well being: Helena McCarry; oifigeach oiliúna: John Paul Gallagher; iondaí ar bhord na contae; Paddy McClafferty.

Tá an club fíor-bhuíoch d'oifigigh na bliana 2016 agus guímid gach rath ar Choiste na bliana 2017!

The senior and U-21 managers for 2017 were ratified at Sunday’s agm. Michael Lynch is the new senior manager and Martin Duggan is the U-21 manager for 2017.

The senior board will be holding a presentation night (in place of the annual dinner dance) in Ostan Loch Áltan on Saturday, Jan 21st, at 8 pm in Óstan Loch Áltan. The cost of entry is €10 per person. We would encourage as many as possible to come along in acknowledgment and support of the year gone by.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, January 4th were 1,2,5,11,14,16. There was no jackpot winner so jackpot rises to €4,300. We had 39 match 4's and the

We are in need of volunteers to help out with the running of ladies board this year. If you can spare some time to help out in any way at all it would be greatly appreciated! Please contact Desiree on (086) 087 4395.

Congratulations to our own Laura Gallagher who is nominated in the 'Primary School Sports Teacher' category of the Donegal Sport Star awards.

The winner of the Tipster competition held last year was McGarvey who won €50.

ST NAUL’S

The club has appointed John McNulty as senior team manager. The appointment is effective immediately and is for the 2017 Season with an option for renewal.

Membership is now open for 2017. The dinner dance

will take place on Saturday 28th January in the Millpark Hotel. Tickets available from committee members.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,6,18,19,20.The €50 winners were Bradley Goodwin, Bundoran, Ray Granaghan, Ballyshannon, Shauna Keogh, Carnew, Co Wicklow. Next week’s jackpot will be €5000.

Well done to senior player Diarmuid McCaughey who completed the 24 hour gaelic marathon match in Tyrone last weekend raising much needed funds for the charities concerned and also fellow clubman Shane Smyth who was part of the volunteers organising the event . Well done to Jamie Brennan who made his senior competitive debut for Donegal in Sunday’s McKenna Cup defeat to UUJ.

Bord na nOg would like to thank all the volunteers who helped at the SuperValu bag-pack on December 23rd and all the people who generously contributed towards funding youth football in the town in 2017. A total of €883 was raised.

Bord na nOg are also looking to appoint underage managers for the coming season. Could anyone with an interest in volunteering contact the acting Secretary at johnmceniff@hotmail.com please. There are also Foundation Level and Child Safety courses being held in Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon for those interested at the end of this month. Again, the contact in the club is John McEniff.

It is just eight weeks to throw-in in the 2017 League campaign for Realt na Mara. To kick-start the season and introduce the new management team, there will be a meeting for all players interested in playing senior and reserve football at 7 pm this Saturday, January 14th, in the Holyrood Hotel.

Bundoran Ladies GAA agm was held on Sunday 8th January. Due to a number of committee positions including chairperson and treasurer not being filled the future of the ladies committee is unknown.

An egm will be held sometime in the next two weeks and we are really asking anyone that can help out in any way please to get in contact. When a committee is in place we will also be looking for managers for the under 14,16 and 18 girls teams.

Anyone with any questions or anyone that is willing to help out can you please get in contact with Hannah Doherty on FB or by phone on 086 0621744.

Registration for underage players will be €35 again for 2017.This fee covers childrens player insurance registration fee and transport costs.This can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov .Adult membership is also now due €35 for non playing members and €50 for players .This can be paid to new Senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

Tickets are on sale now for the National Club Draw priced €10.

GAEIL FHANADA

The presentation night will now be on Saturday January 14th at 8 pm in the Atlantic House. Tickets will be €12.50 with a sit down meal and music on the night. Contact Rachel or Fiona to order your ticket!

The senior agm is being held on Sunday 15th January in Rossnakill Resource Centre at 5pm. If anyone has motions or nominations for positions please send to Fiona by Thursday January 12th.

Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting membership for 2017. The deadline for membership is February 28th 2017. Please contact Margaretta regarding renewal on 0868744405 / m_mcconigley@yahoo.com.

The vetting of our volunteers, coaches, managers and mentors is of critical importance to our club. We would ask all club volunteers to go to the GAA website and begin the process if they haven't done so already. Follow the link at http://www.gaa.ie/news/vetting/ If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 or Máire Callaghan on 0876710664 who will advise you accordingly.

The lotto numbers drawn were 03,06,10,11,19, bonus no 03. The €100 winner was Joe Reilly, Ballymagowan and the €50 winner Carmel and Jackie, Milford and John and JP on duty next week. Next weeks jackpot is €1,400.

AODH RUADH

The juvenile hurling committee held their annual presentation night last Friday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. This year's special guest was Galway hurling captain and current All-Star David Burke. Chairman of the Juvenile Hurling Committee John Rooney acted as MC on the night.

Presentations were made to the U-8s, U-12s,U-17s, U-16s and minors.

There is a Foundation Level Hurling Course in Ballybofey this weekend 7pm to 9pm on Friday and 9am to 3.30pm Saturday, cost €30. Anyone is interested in taking the course is asked to contact John Rooney.

The annual Kick-a-bout for Colman charity fundraiser generated a great return this year for the nominated good causes. The raffle raised €1,150 for Cancer Care West and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, with a further €400 apiece raised on the day of the Kickabout itself. Cheques were presented last Friday night and Sean Coughlin and the Larkin family were delighted to receive cheques for €1,550 each on behalf of Cancer Care West and IMNDA respectively. Winners in the Kickabout for Colman raffle were as follows. Signed Donegal Jersey: Sheila O'Donnell; Teeling Whiskey Hamper, Jordan McNulty; Sunday Lunch at the Silver Tassie: Danny Gibbons; €50 Shop Local Vouchers: Dessy Gallagher; Men's Shed Wheelbarrow: Roisin Cleary; Mini Tea Hamper and €30 Boots Voucher: Doreen Rooney; One Month Ballyshannon Leisure Centre Membership: Karol McNern; Newbridge Necklace: Sandra McGuinness; Finn Valley Leisure Centre Family Swim: Chanice McBride; Bottle of Wine and Chocolates: Bridget Dolan.

Players and officials are currently selling tickets for the GAA National club draw.

Anyone with ticket stubs to return are asked to get them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson at their earliest convenience as making returns to Croke Park requires significant time.

The annual club awards dinner dance is on Saturday 21st January in Dorrian's Hotel.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,000. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 4, 6, 12, 14 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Liam McGowan, Clyhore; Donna Martin, Parkhill; Gerry Carty, c/o McGinley's Bar; James Monaghan, Main Street, Pettigo; and Mikey Gahan, Tirconnaill Street. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €1,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Busy Saturday ahead in the clubhouse this Saturday 14th January with the ladies board agm taking place at 4pm, followed by the minor board Agm at 6pm.

All club members, parents and players are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The lotto numbers drawn on 3rd of January for jackpot of €8,500 were 6-15-22-29. Duaiseanna aitheantais 5 dhuais €50 - Grace O' Gara, Garvross; €30 - Fionnuala Curran, Malinbeg; €20- Michael Ward, Dooey; €20 -Connie Doherty, Meenaneary; €20 - Louise McGinley, Gannew. Lotto na seachtaine seo chugainn 10th January 2017,€8,600.

The club is looking to hold a child protection course in the coming weeks, for anybody looking to get involved in the club this year this is vital to have, Anyone that would like to do this course please contact Martin Carr on 0876797995

Deadline for club membership is the 17th March this year, there will be two open days. Details and dates to be announced in coming days.

The next club meeting takes place January the 25th at 9pm.

For any Club member or manager wishing to add to club notes each week can do so by Emailing relevant information to pro.naomhcolumba.donegal@gaa.ie or get in contact with Sarah by Sunday evening.

FOUR MASTERS

Four Masters membership is now due. Players, coaches, mentors must be registered before commencing training, they will not be insured until registered. Contact Shirley Doherty on 087- 3140486.

Paul Duncan is also available in the Abbey each Monday night from 9.pm

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4,200 in week 26 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on the Monday 9th January 2017. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Terence McGinley Dunkineely and Pat Brogan Ballydevitt. The numbers drawn were 8, 12,17 and 18. Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 16th January 2017.

KILLYBEGS

A minor board meeting will take place in club rooms Fintra at 8pm on Thursday 12th January.

Senior board will meet on Friday 13th Jan at 8pm in the club rooms Fintra.

The club's registration evening takes place on Sunday 5th Feb from 5-7pm in the Tara Hotel.

As of January 1st it is mandatory for all age groups in ladies football to wear a gum shield.

The main pitch in Fintra is closed until further notice. This week’s Kilotto numbers were 3,15,19,21 There was no jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot is at €8,500. There was one match 3 winner, Brid McGuinness.

The club is starting Irish Classes soon in the club rooms, Fintra. Contact Pat Connaghan on 0872058568 for further information. All welcome.

The minor board are looking for donations of any outgrown sportswear, boots, runners etc for a sale in February. Please contact a minor board committee member who will arrange collection from you. All proceeds of the sale to go to the minor board.

Thanks to all who registered on Thursday night! There's still time to join, come along this week and we'll sign you up. Exercise takes place from Tuesday the 10th of January with a walk and Thursday the 12th with an exercise class with John Conwell in the tech gym. This will continue for eight weeks with weigh ins every two weeks.

Charge is €5 per week and we would hope, if possible, to collect half of this at the registration night and the other half at week four.

ST MICHAEL’S

CLG Naomh Micheal are seeking applications for the position of senior manager.

Applications must be submitted in writing to Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, CLG Naomh Micheal, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal or via email to secretary.stmichaels.donegal@gaa.ie

Closing date for applications is Monday 23 January 2017.

The club’s annual dinner dance will be held in The Shandon Hotel on Saturday 18th February. Tickets will be on sale from members shortly and there will be more details later.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,2,6,9,13,20. The Match 5 Winner was Paul McGinley, Kill, Dunfanaghy who won €100. This weeks jackpot is €2700.

Club officials will be selling the annual National Draw tickets door to door in the Dunfanaghy and Creeslough areas over the next few weeks. Tickets are priced at €10 and included in this is a local, county and national draw.

An eight week football academy starts again this Sunday, January 15th at the clubhouse at the Bridge , Dunfanaghy for 4 - 6 year olds from 11 - 12am and for 7 - 10 year olds. Looking forward to seeing you all again and new members welcome .

A clothes bank is now situated on High St, Creeslough ie around the corner from McNulty’s Bar in aid of St. Michael’s Minor Board.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 2-3-16-29 and the €50s went to Kathleen Quinn, Ard Mc Gill and Noeleen O’Boyle, Sligo. Next week’s jackpot will be €9,900.

The Club 200+ draw took place on 3/1/17 and the results are as follows; €300 Evelyn Boyle, Dungloe and the €100 winners were Sally McGuigan, Ard Connell, Eunan McGlinchy, Tullyard Road, Mary Ita Boyle, Glen Road; Dave Kelch, the Wood, Glenties; Paul Perry, Close, Naomh Conaill, Gerry Byrne, Ard Patrick, Michael Glynn, Stranaglough.

The club agm been rescheduled for Sunday January 22nd at 7pm in the Community Centre.

NAOMH BRID

The dance will be held on Saturday 28th January in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh. Tickets are priced £25 and are available from executive members.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at £3,400. The numbers drawn were 3,4,13,15,24. The £25 winners were Trevor Love, Gwen Harbinson, Tracy Quinn, Sheila Fawcett. The next draw takes place on 16th January in the Bay Bush, Ballintra.

Well done to Ross Gallagher who played for Sligo IT in the Connaught FBD league.

Naomh Brid senior team have a challenge match on Saturday 11th February in Blackhill, Co. Monaghan.

Bord na nOg meeting takes place on Wednesday 18th January at 8pm in the clubhouse.

NA ROSSA

The club’s AGM will take place this Friday 13th January in McCreadys Bar starting at 9.30pm. All members very welcome.

Lotto numbers for last Monday night were 8,12,15 and 22. No Jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dip winners Conor Chambers Renny and Lawrence Molloy Glenties both win €50 each .

Next week's Jackpot now stands €2.900.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The club agm was held on Sunday at the Clubroom. A full list of appointments can be viewed on the Club Facebook and Web Page.

Indoor Hurling resumes on Thursday 2nd February in the Aura. The training will continue until 13th March. New members welcome. Girls and helmets can be provided.

Camogie training will resume on Friday 4th February at the LYIT.

The annual underage football presentation will take place on 28th January at 4pm in the Clubrooms.

Under 8 and Under 10s indoor training resumes for 2017 on Sunday 19th February in the Aura.There will be six weeks of indoor "skills development" before moving to the pitch at the beginning of April.

Contact Conor Crossan (U8s - born 2009 or 2010), Brian Sweeney (U10s - born 2007 or 2008

U-12 football resumes on Wednesday February 1st in the astroturf at Aura until March 15th inclusive.

We are looking for singers, dancers, actors and musicians from the club to represent us in the Scór Sinsear competition which will be held in the New Year.

Milford

After a historic season, a successful annual dinner dance was held on Decembe 28th in Mulroy Woods Hotel. The successful U21 team from 1996 was commemorated and there were a number of individual awards presented, congratulations to all. The award winners were: Senior player of the year: Cathal McGettigan; young player of the year: Darragh Black; reserve player of the year: Caolan Bolton; U21 player of the year: Gavin Grier; ladies player of the year: Niamh Gallagher; G4M&O player of the year: Paula Cullen; Scor appreciation award: Brendan Ward; referee appreciation award: James McGinley; club persons of the year: Aodh and Roisin McCormack

Back on St Stephen’s Day we had our annual exiles match. It was great to see former players back from overseas and across the country dusting off their boots for the game which, funnily enough, ended in a draw once again, 6-9 to 3-18, meaning the Exiles retain their trophy. Thanks to James McGinley for refereeing and everyone who came out on the day and joined in on the fun.

A number of our players were involved in games with and against county opposition at the weekend. Darragh Black was on the bench for Donegal in their 4-13 to 2-20 defeat to UUJ in the McKenna Cup on Sunday.

In Leinster Jonny Logue wore number six for Carlow IT in their 5-18 to 0-4 defeat to Offaly in the O’Byrne Cup. In Connacht's FBD League Cathal McGettigan scored 0-2 for Sligo IT who lost 6-21 to 0-15 to Roscommon.

The Minor Board are holding another Last Man Standing competition for the 2017 Allianz League this year. There is €200 to be won with €10 entry. Forms will be available from any member of the minor board in the coming days and also online on the Facebook page.

This week's lotto numbers were 1-14-16-20.

The jackpot was not won. There were five match 3 winners they won €15 each. They were Tara Friel, Ann Marie Hannigan, Patrick Gallagher, John Og Friel, Peter and Patricia Orsi. Next week’s jackpot is €1,820.

Our Minor Board will hold their AGM this Friday at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.