'It's paramount we get stadium project back up and running' - Campbell

Finn Harps supporters got their first chance to meet two of the club’s new signings, Killian Cantwell and Danny Morrissey at Monday night’s public meeting in Ballybofey.

The event attracted a decent turn-out to the Balor Theatre with Ollie Horgan and another first team player, Ethan Boyle, also in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by Harps’ Commercial Officer, Aidan Campbell, who gave a comprehensive presentation on some of the work that goes in behind the scenes in order to keep the club afloat from season to season.

That volume of work, he pointed out, is as big as ever, and he paid tribute to the many volunteers, without whose help the club could simply not survive.

The new stadium project in Stranorlar prompted a lengthy and at times, passionate discussion.

The project remains at a standstill and there has been no activity on site for some time. Mr. Campbell said the Harps Board of Directors had met with the Stadium Committee before Christmas. They plan to meet again in the coming weeks and said they will also seek a meeting with local public representatives.

“It’s a tricky one,” Mr. Campbell said after the meeting.

“This has been going along for a long time and there were some passionate people asking questions. We don’t mind that, they are the people who care about Finn harps FC.”

“We have to apply for a derogation in licensing for some parts of Finn Park which just aren’t adequate for coming up to the kind of regulations that are required for Premier Division football.”

He added; “We applied for a derogation on some items last year and we will again this year. “We are spending money on Finn Park we don’t want to be spending a lot of money if eventually you are moving to a new ground.

“So yes, it’s of absolute paramount importance that we get workers back on site and we get the project moving again."

