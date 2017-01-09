Bernie O'Callaghan to act as technical officer at World Championships

Bernie O'Callaghan will travel to London in August where he will act as a technical officer for the walking event at the World Athletics Championships.

It's fantastic news for the Killybegs man who has given so much to the sport of athletics over the years.

Bernie, who is currently chair of the Donegal Athletics Board, received an invitation to be a technical officer at the World Championships last week by Competition Director Chris Cohen.

A former international athlete and national champion, Bernie is still actively involved in coaching and looks after a group of young javelin throwers at Finn Valley AC.