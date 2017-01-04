Donegal GAA Club Call

GAOTH DOBHAIR

Lotto 29/12/2016- Uimhreacha 10, 15, 18 agus 19. €20 do Niamh Ní Bhaoill le 3 uimhir. Pota óir anois ag €1100.

Club 100 - Buaiteoirí Mí na Nollag; €400 - Packie Owenie; €250 - tÁth Brian Ó Fearraigh; €150 - Jackie Doherty; €100 - Seamús Joe Jack agus Delia Gallagher. Cúpla spás fágtha, cuir teacs chuig Caitríona 087 8297634.

Bronnadh gradaim orthú seo a leanas ag dinnéar bliantúil sa clubtheach an tseachtain is a chuaigh thart. Pearsa na Bliana - Mervyn Ó Domhnaill, Seirbhís Fhada - Eamon (Jack Ned) Mac Giolla Bhríde, Duine Tacaíochta na bliana - Tomás (Willie Joe) Mac Giolla Bhríde, Imreoir Sinsear 2015 - Jamie Mac an Rannáil, Imreoir Sinsear 2016 - Gary Mac Pháidín, Imreoir Tacaíochta 2015 - Aodh Ó Baoill, Imreoir Tacaíochta 2016 - James Ó Gallchóir, Imreoir Faoi 21 – Kieran Mac Giolla Easpaig, Imreoir na Bliana na mBan 2015 - Charlene Ní Rían, Imreoir na Bliana na mBan 2016 - Fiona Ní Rabhartaigh, Imreoir Óg na Bliana na mBan - Ciara Ní Churráin. Bronnadh boinn craobha ar an fhoireann Faoi 21 agus ar fhoireann mionúr na gcailíní. Ba é Con Ó Dónaill a bhí mar aoi speisialta ar an oíche.

Casfaidh Gaoth Dobhair ar Naomh Muire Achadh Gallain, Aontroim i mbabhta ceathrú ceannais Chorn McLarnon Craobh Faoi 21 Uladh ar and 22ú Eanáir @ 12.30i.n.

Ghlac scaifte maith páirt i h-imeachtaí a reáchtáil an chlub ar Lá Fhéile Stiofán idir na siúlóidí urraithe agus na cluichí peile dúshlána chun sochair d’Ionad Lae Ghaoth Dobhair. Bhí dhá chluihe i Machaire Gathlán, an chéad ceann idir foirne peile na mban agus an dara ceann idir ó thuaidh agus ó dheas den pharóiste. Bhí an bhua ag ó dheas leis an scór 3-12 go 3-10. Rinne clann Uí Churráin Corn Cuimhneacháin Mícheál Ó Curráin a bhronnadh ag an captain Niall Mac Aoidh. Ar mbuíochas do gach duine a thug tacaíocht ar an lá.

Bailraíocht 2017 ar fáil ó cláraithe an chlub Eoghan Ó Gallchóir. Táillí - Teaghlach €60, Ball sinsearach €30, Faoi 18 €15 agus Mic Léinn €15. Beidh dátaí a shocrú chun deis a thabhairt do dhaoine an ballraíocht a fháil sa clubtheach sa bliain úr.

Circuits ag toiseach ar ais sa clubtheach gach Dé Luain agus Dé Céadaoin ar and 9ú Eanáir – Cailíní Faoi aois 6.30-8:00i.n agus daoine fásta 8:00-9:00i.n.

URRIS

Club membership is now due for 2017: Adult membership is €25, Student (3rd level and in full time education with Student ID) is €15 and under age is €5 (capped at €20 per family). Anyone playing football for the club must have their membership paid up to be covered by insurance in case of injury. Fees must be paid in full by March 31st. Please contact Edward Mc Laughlin, Karen Kerr, Nicola Donaghey or any committee member to get your membership.

Thanks to all who came along and supported our Great Clonmany Duck Race in Binion on St Stephen's Day. A big thanks to Adrian Doherty, Alan Friel and Michael Doherty (S) who organised it. The main winners on the day were:1st Duck Home: Seamus Doherty; 2nd; Gregory Logue; 3rd; Conor Friel; last duck: Sharon Devlin. The best Dressed Duck was won by Aimee Harkin, Urris.

Match "n" Win: December 29th- the jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 13,19. The €15 winners were Stephen Friel, Dunaff PO; Mary Diver, Roxtown; John Moore, Cloontagh; Shay Toland, Tornabratley; Richard Doherty, Lower Keelogs, Linsfort. The jackpot next week is €2,500.

Club Iorras winners for December were €100 -Jimmy Donaghey, Dunaff; €100- Rose Kelly, Dunaff and Danny Friel, Dunaff; €50- Michael Farren, Letterkenny; €50- Gerard Friel, Dunaff; Brendan Donaghey, Magheramore; Matthew McLaughlin, Letter; Colm Toland, Fahan; Frank and Ann Marie Fogarty, Tornabratley.

We have set up a Super 6 league. We will try to get as many as possible into it. It is €10 a man/woman with 50% to the winner, rest will go towards gym equipment. Google Super 6, then join league and the code is FGWPFS.

MALIN

The annual dinner dance will be held on Saturday 21st January 2017 in the Malin Hotel.

Christopher McLaughlin is part of the Donegal GAA senior panel for the upcoming Dr McKenna Cup games

Well done to Malin player Josh Conlan and his Moville Community College teammates after winning an under 16s Ulster Schools competition.

The club are featured on a Wild Atlantic Way calendar and are selling these now at the reduced price of €8 from the club shop or any committee member.

Contact John Byrne for further details on 0862507380.

The 2017 Donegal yearbook is out and is available in the Club shop or contact John Byrne on 086 2507380.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The club held their annual presentation function in Arena 7 on Thursday night last.

Presentations were made to the following players; Senior Player of the Year: Sean McDonagh; Reserve Player of the Year: Charlie Creevy; Most Improved Player of the Year: Nicky McGarrigle; Ladies Player of the year: Denise Gallagher; Under 21 Player of the Year: Aaron Diver; Minor Player of the Year: Shay Doherty.

The Club Person of the Year was awarded to Mark McFadden.

Sympathy is extended to the Deignan family from Magherennan on the recent death of Gerry.

The club agm will be held on Sunday 8 January 2017 at 2pm in the Gaels Club Room.

The annual underage football presentation will take place on 28th January at 4pm in the Clubroom. See Facebook in the coming weeks for more details.

We are looking for singers, dancers, actors and musicians from the club to represent us in the Scór Sinsear competition which will be held in the New Year. Please contact Bairbre on 089 4218215 if you are interested.

SEAN MACUMHAILL’S

The dinner dance and award presentation takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 28th of January 2017. Tickets are priced at a €25.

Stephen Friel is the senior men’s football team manager for 2017.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 18 and 26. There were two match three winners of Noreen Lynch, Ash Meadows and Anthea McNulty, Admiran Park who receive €75 each. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

RED HUGH’S

The underage agm will be held on the 6th of January at 8pm. If you would like to get involved with our underage teams next year can you get in touch with Damien Wilson on 0874110811. We are seeking managers and assistant coaches at all age groups from U6 to minor.

The club agm will take place on Sunday 8th January at 5pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations are invited for all positions. Nominations and motions for discussion should be returned to club secretary, Kathy Kelly to be received before 5pm on this Friday the 6th of January. Kathys email is secretary.redhughs.donegal@gaa.ie

AODH RUADH

Many thanks to all who took part in whatever capacity in our annual Kickabout for Colman on 28th December. The weather was good and plenty of craic was had as Aodh Ruadh came out to help raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Cancer Care West. Well done to winning captain Michael Ward who collected the prestigious Colman Kerr trophy and thanks to our match referee Shane Toolan. We would like to thank Deirdre, Cliodna and Oisin Kerr and the Donagher and Kerr families for their support on the day.

If you would like to contribute we still have raffle cards out and about.

Many thanks to everyone who attended the Big Bad Interactive Fun Quiz in Dicey's. Thanks everyone who helped out on the night and our prize sponsors Zuba, Stockhouse, Owen Roe's, Dicey's and the club. Almost 30 teams took part in a great night's craic which proved a big success. Congratulations to Bianca McLaughlin's team who were overall winners on the night. Also many thanks to our polished Master of Ceremonies Shane Toolan, Michael Liston who provided IT support and John Hughes who set the questions.

The club is looking for competitors to enter the Scór Sinsir once again this yearAny interested competitors are asked to contact Sean O'Mahoney on 086-8553245.

Congratulations to Noelle Downey of Higginstown who was winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €7,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Interestingly that's the first time that sequence of numbers has been drawn since the lotto started 21 years ago in 1995. Next draw is in the Bridgend with a jackpot of €1,000 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL’S

There was no jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 8,9,13,14,15,17. The Match 5 Winners were Jamie Langan, Derryart, Ann McGarvey, Ards, Creeslough and Evelyn Mulligan, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh who won €35 each. This weeks jackpot is €2650.

KILLYBEGS

Thanks to all who attended our presentation night in the Bayview Hotel on Friday last. Big congrats to all the worthy awardees, who were, U21 player of the year, Michael Gallagher; ladies player of the year, Maire Dawn White;most improved ladies player; Mairead McGuinness; senior reserve player of the year;Mark 'Herbie' Boyle; young senior player of the year; Evan Broderick; senior player of the year;Shane Molloy; club person of the year; John 'Baker' Boyle. Well done to the U21 B County Champions who received their medals on the night also. A special word of thanks to our club vice- president, Eddie McGuinness who presented the awards.

This week's Kilotto numbers were 9,13,19,21. There was no jackpot winner. Next week’s Jackpot is at €8,450. There were three match 3 winners this week. They were Annie McGinley, Glen, Brian O'Rourke, Stragar and Mary Murrin 39.

The club will be starting Irish Classes in January

We're back in action with Operation Reformation 2017. Registration and health screening will take place on Thursday the 5th January in the ballroom in the Bayview Hotel from 5-8pm.

The funds this year will be split two ways between CLG Na Cealla Beaga's new Fitness Centre and the Patients Comfort Fund in Killybegs Community Hospital.

We hope this will be as big a success as last year and that we smash our previous 45 stone weight loss.

GAEIL FHANADA

Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting membership for 2017. The deadline for membership is February 28th 2017. Please contact Margaretta regarding renewal on 0868744405 / m_mcconigley@yahoo.com.

The senior agm is being held on Sunday 15th January in Rossnakill Resource Centre at 5pm. If anyone has motions or nominations for positions please send to Fiona by Thursday January 12th.

The ladies board agm will take place on Monday the 9th of January in the Rosnakill Resource Centre at 8.30pm.

The senior presentation night is on Saturday January 14th at 8 p.m. in the Atlantic House. Tickets will be €12.50 with a sit down meal and music on the night.

Further details and ticket arrangements in the next few days.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 02, 05, 06, 11, 12. Bonus 14. The jackpot was not won.

The €100 winner was Eimear Sweeney, Tullyconnell,the €50 went to Kevin D'Arcy, Ladden. Next weeks jackpot €1,350.

Best of luck to club player Oisin Shiels who represents Maynooth University in the upcoming O'Byrne Cup.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,2 ,3,12,18. The €50 winners were James McGloin, Church Road, Bundoran; Jennifer McElwaine 22 Meadowhill Close, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim; Alice Gavigan, 42 Silverhill, Westend, Bundoran. Next week’s jackpot is €5000.

CLG Realt na Mara are delighted to announce that Glenfin native Francie Martin has been appointed Senior team manager for the forthcoming season.

Francie brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously managed Glenswilly, Naomh Colmcille and his home club Glenfin.The club would also like to thank the outgoing managers Willie Gormley and Barry Keaney and their backroom team for all their hard work with the team in 2016.

There will be a meeting of the senior panel on Saturday January 14th at 7pm in the Holyrood Hotel.

All the best to senior player Diarmuid McCaughey who is currently preparing to take part in the 24 hour Gaelic match in aid of the Cancer Focus NI and the Michaela Foundation. All donations welcome on the following link .https://marathonmatch.everydayhero.com/uk/gaa-marathon-match-for-cancer-focus-ni

Registration for underage players will be €35 again for 2017.This fee covers childrens player insurance registration fee and transport costs.

This can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov.

Adult membership is also now due €35 for non playing members and €50 for players. This can be paid to new Senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

Anyone interested in managing underage teams in 2017 are asked could they please make it known by January 15th.All managers and mentors must be Garda vetted and have a minimum of a foundation course completed .

Coaching courses for the above will take place in late January and February in Ballyshannon and Ardara respectively. Any club members wishing to participate can contact coaching officer John McEniff for details.

NA ROSSA

The lotto draw took place on Monday night in the hall. The numbers drawn were 12,13,20 and 27. There was no Jackpot winner. The two lucky dip winners of €50 were Seamus Boyce, Meenacarn and Deirdre Gallagher, Ardara. Next week's Jackpot now stands at €2.850

The clubs agm is fixed for the weekend of January 13th with the exact day and time to be confirmed in next week’s notes.

The club’s committee would like to wish all our members and supporters a very happy new year as we look forward to the 2017 season.

The committee would also like to wish Declan and Christian good luck as the Donegal U21 season begins at the weekend.

FOUR MASTERS

Four Masters membership is now due. Players, coaches, and mentors must be registered before commencing training, they will not be insured until registered.

Contact club registrar Shirley Doherty 0873140486 to register while Paul Duncan is also available in the Abbey each Monday night from 9 pm

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4100 in week 25 of the 2016/17 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on the Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Aidan O'Doherty, St. Ernan's and Peter Rooney c/o Peter's Man Shop . The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 15 and 16. The next draw takes place on Monday 9th January 2017.

The ladies winter fitness boot camp will be resuming on Wednesday 11th January in the Bosco Centre 8pm - 9pm.

CILL CHARTHA

We would like to wish all our players, members, sponsors and supporters a very Happy New Year and all our teams the best of luck in 2017.

There is a club meeting this Friday evening at 8:30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha all members welcome.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €3,800. Last week’s numbers were 16, 20, 23 and 28.

Last week’s lotto winners were €50- Donal Kelly, Towney, €30 -Rachel Melly, Kilcar, €20 - Martina Gallagher, Cashlings and Mary Breslin, Largy.

The lotto results from 25th December and the numbers were: 1, 6, 25 and 29. The winners were €50- Elizabeth Diver, €30 - Francis Cunningham, Carrick, €20 - Cornelius Diver and Barry Shovlin.

TERMON

The great wheel of life continued on its perpetual journey in our parish, and last week we had occasion to mourn and to celebrate.

The club’s first secretary in 1963, Paddy Friel, was laid to rest in Termon on Wednesday. Paddy was appointed as Paddy Cooney’s private secretary in 1979. He later worked in the Public Records Office at the Four Courts in Dublin where he was renowned for his great memory.

After his retirement, Paddy returned to live with his sister Nellie Strain at Drumdeevan. He followed the fortunes of Termon GAA over the years and his proudest moment was when he raised the All Ireland senior Ladies Club trophy in 2014. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.

This week’s lotto takes place in Wilkins, Churchill, with Don Gallagher and Benny Gallagher co-ordinating. The jackpot now stands at €3,050.

All our young players are invited to this year’s minor board presentation evening, at 6pm in An Craoibhín on Saturday 7th January. It is always a great event, when we look back on the fun filled year our 6-18 year old boys and girls have enjoyed.