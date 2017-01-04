Busy New Year for Lifford Strabane AC

It has been a busy New Year period for our athletes - Fri 30th Dec: Lifford Strabane AC’s McGinley brothers Alan and Conor travelled alongside fellow club athlete Charlie McElwaine to the AIT, Athlone to participate in the Northwest Indoor Games.

Sat 31st Dec: The club had athletes attending two road races. Three adult and one juvenile member were among the 70 athletes who supported St Davog’s GAA 3k Walk/5k Run. First Lifford Strabane AC club member to the finish line was young Aaron McGrath in a smashing time of 20:35(PB). This athlete was the winner of the Male U16 Category, 7th finisher overall. Linda McGrath was the 2nd finisher for the club in a super time of 23:12 placing 3rd Senior Lady overall. Martin Kelly was next in 24:52 followed by Maddy McCurdy 29:15.

At Loughmacrory 5 Mile Road Race - Firstsenior male club athlete to cross the finish line in a fantastic time of 29:03, placing 9th overall was Paul Kelly. Paul was the winner of the M35+ Category. Michael McGrinder was 2nd senior male athlete home in a super time of 32:07(PB) 35th finisher overalll while Shea Carlin, making a return to racing, finished third in 32:34

Brandon McGrinder had another fantastic race to run a very impressive 46 seconds faster than his previous best time over this distance to finish in a superb time of 31:10. Brandon was also successful in placing 2nd in the U19 Male Category, 25th finisher overall.

Ita Kelly was the 1st female club member finisher. Ita placed 2nd in the F45+ Category running a great time of 35:55. 2nd female club finisher was Bridgid McCloskey who runs with the Glenelly Branch of Lifford Strabane AC finishing in a time of 46:44(PB), 51 seconds faster than her previous 5 Mile race on Boxing Day. 3rd was Lorraine McGrinder returning from injury to finish in a fine time of 51:40.

Sun 1st Jan: Raphoe’s 5k Family Fun Run took place. First senior male club member finisher was James Crossan in a fantastic time of 18:12, Ed McGroarty was 2nd in a time of 21:57 followed by John Craig in a fine time of 22:05.

Thomas Mullen Junior had a terrific time of 19:50. Harvey Mullen finished 2nd in the Child Male Category in 21:51. Katelyn Stevenson 25:12 placing 2nd Junior Female. The youngest member of the Mullen Family Clara won the Child Female Category in 26:53.

1st senior female club member home for the club was Yvonne Cairns in a fine time of 25:38, Mary Mullen was next to finish in 26:49, Orla McNulty finished in a time of 29:59 followed by Lisa Kerlin 30:49.

On Sunday 8th Jan at 11am “Run for Lucas 5k Fun Run” race takes place in Clady, hosted by Urney St Columba’s and Clady Cross Community Development Association. £5 entry fee.

Lifford Strabane AC’s 5k series commences on Sunday Jan 15th, St Johnston/Carrigans race at 10am. Race 2 Sunday Jan 29th and the final race of the Winter/Spring 5k series takes place on Sunday Feb 12th. More details to follow in the coming week.

Juvenile training times; 6.30pm Mondays and Wednesdays. Adults training times; 6.45pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.