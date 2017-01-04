Major cycling victories for Doochary man

Doochary cyclist, Kieran McDermott, has enjoyed a successful year on the competition scene scoring a number of big victories in England and the Isle of Man.

Having been cycling competitively for just over five years, the 42-year-old has racked up some impressive wins and he added to his tally in 2016 with seven wins in the UK including the prestigious Isle of man CC and the 100 mile Boxhill Original Sportive Epic Course.

He also received an award for his victory at The Shard in London from Cycling Weekly magazine in December to mark his achievement of the best time at the Boxhill event.

Kieran, who runs his own plant hire business, says his inspiration for the Isle of Man event struck when he was flying over the island from an event in the UK one clear summer’s evening. He and other cyclists could see the island and remarked how it would be a real challenge to take part in a race there someday.

He first took part in the gruelling race over a year ago but it was after several good results in other events, including some 200 mile races, he returned to the island once again.

“When I came back from them I said I would target the Isle of Man event. I started training on Boxing Day 2016 and began training three hours a day for seven days a week. I wasn’t trying to be better than anyone else but I just wanted to better myself,” he explained.

His hard work paid off and he finished in top position and claimed the fastest cycling time of the year on the roadway track where the famous Isle of Man TT also takes place.

While Kieran maintains a high level of fitness he says when it come to races such as this it is an even split between physical and mental preparation.

“One hundred per cent fitness will not win you a race; it needs 50 percent of both the physical and the mental,” he stated.

Kieran is now gearing up for his next 100 mile race set to take place in Birmingham, England in April.