Finn Harps begin pre-season training this week

Just over seven weeks out from their opening game in the new 2017 Premier Division season, Finn Harps will begin pre-season training on Thursday night.

Harps open with a home game against FAI Cup winners Cork City on Friday, February 24th.

And between now and then, Ollie Horgan's side will play a number of pre-season friendlies, the first of which is away to Athlone Town on Saturday, January 28th.

Speaking yesterday, Horgan said the search continues for new players ahead of the new campaign, but in the meantime, the focus will be on working with those that have committed to the club for 2017.

New signings Danny Morrissey and Harry Doherty will be among those who will report for training on Thursday night while Horgan also confirmed that a number of trialists will also be involved.

“It'll be great to be back again and the hard work ahead of the new season starts now,” Horgan said.

“Over the next few weeks, we've got a number of friendlies lined up, so there's a busy schedule ahead.”

After the Athlone game, Harps will play the Inishowen League's Oscar Traynor side, probably at Maginn Park, with the game likely to be played on Tuesday, January 31st. There are also games lined up away to Longford Town and Shelbourne.

Meanwhile former Harps goalkeeper Richard Brush yesterday signed for Ballinamallard United.