Trials for Donegal U-17 McGuigan Cup squad

Donegal's U-17 McGuigan Cup management team have announced details of trials for players ahead of the new campaign.

The trials will begin on Saturday, January 7th at the Centre of Excellence, Convoy at 2.30pm for players from the north.

To assist in this process, clubs (U-18 managers) are asked to contact 0860766304/0863179302 with the name of a player(s) worthy of consideration (in terms of ability and commitment), and his position. A maximum of two players may be nominated per club.

If a nominated player is unable to attend for any reason, please inform the above numbers.

Players must be born in 2000.