All the news from Donegal's GAA clubs

With annual club dinner dances and new managerial appointments, there's still plenty happening around the county's GAA clubs at this time of year.

Here's a round-up of the news from around Donegal.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Our Dinner Dance and Award Presentation takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on the 28th January 2017. Music is by the Beefsteak Dancers and we have a special guest lined up for the night along with champagne reception. Tickets are priced at a €25. Please contact any club member for ticket information.

There was no winner of this week's lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 9 and 18. There were three match three winners of Manus O’Donnell, Navenny, Aideen Doherty, Dreenan and Teresa Culhane, Letterkenny who received €50 each.

This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000. Shane Mc Nulty and Stephen Lynch’s team is selling this week.

ST MICHAEL’S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 2,9,12,13,16,19. The Match 5 Winner was Anna McGinley Casey Dunfanaghy. This weeks Jackpot will be €2600.

St. Michael’s Club officials will be selling the annual National draw tickets door to door in the Dunfanaghy and Creeslough areas over the next few weeks.

All support would be greatly appreciated for this important fundraising event for the club. Tickets are priced at €10 and included in this is a local, county and national Draw.

REALT NA MARA, BUNDORAN

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,13,15,16,19.The €50 winners were James McGuinness, Gorteendarragh, Kinlough; Brendan McQuillan, Killeeter, Mullagh Co Cavan; Rosita Irwin, Tullyhill Co Sligo. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4950.

Bord na nOg held a very successful bag packing day on Friday last. A huge thankyou to Cosgrove’s SuperValu for allowing us the use of their shop and to everyone for their support on the day.

Anyone interested in managing underage teams in 2017 are asked could they please make it known by January 15th.

All managers and mentors must be garda vetted and have a minimum of a foundation course completed

Foundation and Level 1 coaching courses will take place in late January and February in Ballyshannon and Ardara respectively. Any club members wishing to participate can contact coaching officer John McEniff for details.

Anyone wishing to get matters included in the club notes could they please email them to the club PRO by Sunday night to buscarr69@gmail.com.

GAEIL FHANADA

The vetting of our volunteers, coaches, managers and mentors is of critical importance to our club.

We would ask all club volunteers to go to the GAA website and begin the process if they haven't done so already.

Follow the link at http://www.gaa.ie/news/vetting/ If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 or Máire Callaghan on 0876710664 who will advise you accordingly.

The lotto jackpot was not won last week. The numbers drawn were 04, 05, 08, 11, 18, bonus no 16.

The €100 winner was Róisín Callaghan, Araheera and the €50 winners were Paul Duffy, Portsalon. The whiskey/vodka winners were Martin Coll, Shore Road, Grainne Heraghty, Grace Friel, Ladden, Máire Callaghan, Arathíre, Maria Corrigan, Tamney. Bottles can be collected by the winners in the Fanad Lodge. Next week’s jackpot is €1,300.

Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting membership for 2017. The deadline for membership is February 28th 2017. Membership runs from 01st January to 31st December. Please contact Margaretta regarding renewal on 0868744405 / m_mcconigley@yahoo.com.

The club are pleased to announce the appointment of Aidan McAteer as senior manager. Aidan comes on board with an extensive support team. These include Brendan Callaghan and Cathal Martin as trainers, Seán Meenan on stats and Seamus McAteer as goalkeeping coach. James Martin has been appointed as manager of the reserve team and will be assisted by Ken Dempsey and Seamus McAteer. John McConigley will be in charge of logistics for the senior setup.

It was decided that our presentation dance will now be on Saturday January 14th at 8 pm in the Atlantic House. Tickets will be €12.50, with a sit down meal and music on the night. Further details and ticket arrangements in the next few days.

No date has been set so far for the underage presentation.

Comhghairdeas Mór do Orlaigh Carr agus Caoimhe Walsh who have been selected on the Donegal Ladies Gaelic Minor panel for 2017.

KILLYBEGS

The senior board presentation will take place in the Bayview Hotel Ballroom, tomorrow night Friday at 8 pm.

We will be honouring our U21 county champions and all adult teams within the club. Free admission with light refreshments on the night followed by music in the bar downstairs.

This week's Kilotto numbers were 6,7,15,25 There was no jackpot winner. Next week’s Jackpot is €8,400. There were two match 3 winners this week, Abby Doherty and Kevin Boyle (not Smiley), The Braes.

Donegal GAA yearbooks can be bought locally in Hegartys Centra and Sweetnews or on line on donegal gaa.ie for €15.

NAOMH BRID

The Naomh Brid 7 a side was held on St Stephen’s Day, in Pairc Naomh Brid.

This event brings players from Naomh Brid and Pettigo to compete in a blitz competition. With perfect ground conditions it developed into very entertaining and exciting day for both players and spectators.

Shane Walsh’s team defeated Sean Gormley‘s team, Paul Robinson‘s team, Dara Brogan’s team, before beating Sean Gormley’s team again in the final.

Naomh Brid chairman Michael Gallagher made the presentation to the winning captain Shane Walsh.

Sean Gormley won player of the tournament.

The club would like to pay particular thanks to Sean Timoney and Dougie Corbett for their help and assistance in running the competition.

Match one saw Darragh Brogan’s team beat Paul Robinson’s team 1-3 to 0-4.

Darragh Brogan’s team and scorers were Darragh (0-2) Tommy Gallagher (0-1) TJ Gallagher, Eoin Harron 1-0, Pauric Brennan, Stephen Mc Daid, Michael Travers.

Paul Robinson’s team and scorers were ; Paul (0-2) Eoin Quinn, Matt McClay, Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Donal(skim) Martin, Dillon McGrath (0-1), Martin Hilley.

In match two Shane Walsh’s team beat Sean Gormley’s team 5-3 to 2-2.

Shane Walsh’s, team and scorers were;Shane (0-2) Christy Price, Cian Gallagher, Sam Burgess, Pat Moss (4-0), Pauric McDaid, Gary McCafferty (1-1).

Sean Gormley’s team and scorers were; Sean Gormley (0-1) Alan Quinn, Jarlath Leonard, David Robinson (0-1), Conal Rooney (1-0), Clint Walsh (1-0), Mickey Quinn.

Match three saw Shane Walsh ‘s team beat Paul Robinson ‘s team 4-7 to 1-1.

Shane Walsh’s team and scorers were; Shane (1-3), Christy Price (0-1), Sam Burgess (0-1), Pat Moss, Cian Gallagher (3-0), Gary Mc Cafferty (0-1), Pauric Mc Daid (0-1).

Paul Robinson ‘s team and scorers were Matt McClay (0-1), Gearoid Gallagher (1-0), Donal (skim) Martin, Eoin Quinn, Martin Hilley, Dillon McGrath.

Match four saw Sean Gormley beat Darragh Brogan 3-3 to 0-6.

Sean Gormley’s team and scorers were: Sean (0-2), Alan Quinn, Mickey Quinn, Clint Walsh(1-1), Jarlath Leonard (2-0), David Robinson, Conal Rooney.

Darragh Brogan’s team and scorers:Darragh (0-3) Tommy Gallagher (0-1), Pauric Brennan (0-1), Michael Travers, TJ Gallagher, Eoin Harron (0-1), Stephen Mc Daid.

In match five Sean Gormley’s beat Paul Robinson 1-2

to 0-2.

Sean Gormley’s team and scorers were; Sean (1-1), Clint Walsh, Alan Quinn, Conal Rooney 0-1, Jarlath Leonard, David Robinson, Mickey Quinn.

Paul Robinson’s team and scorers were Donal (skim) Martin (0-1), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1), Martin Hilley, Dillon McGrath, Eoin Quinn, Matt McClay.

In match six Shane Walsh’s team beat Darragh Brogan’s team 2-3 to 0-2.

Shane Walsh’s team and scorers: Shane (0-1),Gary Mc Cafferty (0-1), Christy Price, Pauric Mc Daid, Ciaran Gallagher (2-1), Pat Moss, Sam Burgess.

Dara Brogan’s team and scorers were; Darragh (0-2),Stephen Mc Daid, Tommy Gallagher, Pauric Brennan, Eoin Harron, TJ Gallagher, Michael Travers.

In the final Shane Walsh’s team beat Sean Gormley’s team 3-7 to 0-2.

Shane Walsh’s team and scorers: Shane (1-3), Cian Gallagher 1-2, Pat Moss 0-1, Sam Burgess 1-0, Christy Price, Pauric Mc Daid, Gary McCafferty (0-1).

Sean Gormley’s team and scorers were; Sean (0-2), Clint Walsh, Alan Quinn, David Robinson, Mickey Quinn, Jarlath Leonard, Conal Rooney.

FOUR MASTERS

Thanks to all who supported our annual St Stephen’s Day Walk.

There was no jackpot winner in the lotto draw held on Monday night. The weekly winners of €50 were Kate Meehan, Abernadorney, Damien Gannon, Dublin.

Next draw is on Monday 2nd Jan 2017 for jackpot of €4,000.