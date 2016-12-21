Donegal GAA Club Call

NAOMH MUIRE

The annual night of the races will take place in Sharkey’s Bar, on 28th December. Club members are currently recruiting jockeys and horse owners for the night. Contact 0872348675

The lotto numbers drawn on December 14th for jackpot of €3,760 were 2-8-11-20.The jackpot was not won.

Two people matched 3 numbers.

Comhghairdeas do Moya O'Donnell, Mullachdubh, agus Nora McKelvey, Loch an Iuir. Next week’s jackpot is €3800.

The club 100 December draw will take place on the 31st December.

The four 100 Club christmas hampers will be drawn on the 20th December.

Comhghairdeas le Saoirse Bonner who has made the 2017 Donegal U16 squad.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers for December 13 were 4-1-7-8-3-5-6-2. The jackpot this week is €4900.00

The senior board agm was held in the Clubhouse on Sunday the 18th of December. The following were elected; honorary president – John McMahon

President – Fr. Lorcan Sharkey; chairperson – Paddy Doherty; vice chairperson – James Quinn; secretary – Jackie O’Meara; assistant secretary – Ann McKenna

treasurer – Sean Bonner; assistant treasurer – Seamus Herron; P.R.O – Seamus Ward; registrar – Kathleen McGlynn; Oifigeach na Gaelige - Patricia O’Connor; youth/school liaison officer – Paul McGlynn; health & wellbeing officer – Karen Guthrie; children’s officer – Frank Ward; county board delegate – James Quinn; Paddy Doherty and Sean Bonner; Northern Board delegate – Brendan Carr and Paul McGlynn;

senior men’s manager – Liam Breen; reserves manager – Paddy Doherty; senior C manager – William McGlynn; under 21 manager – Frank Ward; Senior ladies manager – Francie Martin; senior referee – Paddy McKeever and Barry McMonagle; gate persons – Peadar Scanlon, Paddy Foy, Danny O Donnell, William McGlynn, John McKenna and John McGinty; Umpires and lines people – Pat O’Connor – Sean Bonner – Gerry Marley and Michael Bonner

The club thanked Ann McKenna who stepped down as club secretary after 16 years of service.

MOVILLE

We are delighted to announce that after ten weeks of development and six weeks training a number of Moville girls have been selected on the Donegal LGFA u16 squad to compete in the 2017 Ulster championship

Niamh Skelly, Clodagh Skelly, Aoibh Faulkner,

Niamh McDonald have all made the squad.

The jackpot was not won in last week’s lotto draw.

The €50 winners were Mae and Eddie Kelly. The numbers drawn were 5,9,16,19. Next week’s jackpot is €9700.

On news year eve we will be holding our annual tag 7 a side tournament so come along for a good days craic.

On the 8th of January we will be holding our agm and we urge as many of our members to attend. The club has made great strides in 2016 but as the club grows we need many new faces to help either it be helping with teams or working in the background.

There will be two coaching courses held early in January, a Gaelic Foundation Coaching course held in Carndonagh and a level one ladies coaching course. If you are interested to attend any of these courses please get in contact with any committee member for further details.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Our dinner dance and award presentation takes place in the Villa Rose Hotel on 28th of January 2017. Music is by the Beefsteak Dancers and we have a special guest lined up for the night along with champagne reception. Tickets are priced at a €25.

The club agm took place in the clubhouse on Monday night the 12th of December 2016.

A special mention to Stephen Lynch who has vacated his role as Registrar after seven years and we thank him for his diligence and work over the years and wish Simon all the best who has stepped into the role. The officers elected to the senior executive for the year are as follows: chairman: Terry O’Reilly, vice-chairman: Brendan Dunnion, Secretary: Alan Martin, assistant secretary: John Lillis, treasurer: Eugene Gallagher, assistant treasurer: Eddie Walsh, P.R.O: Christopher Doherty, registrar: Simon McDevitt, Scór rep: Emmet McCormack, Player’s rep: Gary Dunnion,county board delegates: Simon McDevitt, Mickey McMahon, health and safety officer: Barney Gallagher, child awareness officer/health and wellbeing officer: Maureen McGlinchey

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 21 and 26. There was one match three winner of Nuala Byrne, Lawnsdale who received €150. This week’s jackpot is still a massive €10,000.

MALIN

The Underage Christmas draw was held on Sunday night. The 1st prize of the hamper was won by Ellen McDaid, Bunn, the 2nd prize of a meal for two was won by Daithi Noone, Tornabratley, Clonmany, and the 3rd prize of a €30 meat voucher went to Pauric McLaughlin (Rustard). The 4th prize of a Christmas Cake was won by Bridget Doherty, Glengad and the 5th prize of a tin of Roses was won by Niall Hegarty, Dristernan, Gleneely.

This week’s lotto jackpot of €550 wasn’t won. The numbers drawn were 5-3-2-4-7-6-1. The €50 winner was won by Liam Grant, Drumcarbit. Next week’s jackpot is €600.

The club are featured on a Wild Atlantic Way calendar and are selling these now at the reduced price of €8 from the club shop or any committee member. This would make a lovely present to send to friends or relatives who may be living abroad. Contact John Byrne for further details on 0862507380.

The 2017 Donegal yearbook is out and would make an ideal Christmas gift, for those at home and abroad.

All bookings for pitch should be made through Gerard Mc Laughlin 0868704255. All bookings for upstairs/ function room should be made through John Mc Laughlin 0863858654.

Remember the clubhouse is available for private functions/parties with stage, sound system, kitchen, bar and toilet facilities – contact John on the above number. Also anyone looking to borrow chairs or other items from clubhouse should also contact John.

CILL CHARTHA

Thanks to all who entered this year’s ten week draw which was a massive success. Week nine winners were as follows: €1,000 - Marie and Seamus Boyle, Crove; €500 - Margaret Campbell, Meenboy; €300 - Rose and Mairead McFadden, Towney; €200- Annie McGinley, Meenaneary, Elaine Cooney, Kinnegad and Kathleen Gillespie, Curris. Week ten winners were as follows; €1,000 Glenda and Daithi Dolan, Kilcar; €500- Michael Doherty, New York; €300 - Rachel Carr, Drimreagh; €200- Mary Ryan, Glencolmcille, Anthony Forde, Cavan and Sea Quest Girls, Killybegs.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot so next week’s jackpot is €3,600. This week’s numbers were: 4, 6, 12 and 13. The winners were: €50 - Paddy Cannon, Straleel; €30 - Susanna McShane, Kilcar; €20 - Fiona McGinley, 4 An Glassan, Kilcar and Mary Carr, Shalvey.

Condolences to the family and friends of Mairead Doogan, Ballymacfadden who has passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anam.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn on December 15th were 5,2,3,4,6,1,7,8. There was no winning sequence, The lucky dip winner was Charles Donaghey, Drumfergus €30. Next week’s jackpot is €2200.

The club underage agm will be held on the 6th of January at 8pm. We hope to see our existing coaches continue their fabulous work but we also have a shortage of coaches within the club at underage structure to continue to progress and improve and really need additional help.

If you would like to get involved with our underage teams next year can you get in touch with Damien Wilson on 0874110811. We are seeking managers and assistant coaches at all age groups from U6 to minor.

Book Signing: Donal Reid will have a book signing to promote his book "Confessions of a Gaelic Footballer" in Bradley's shop this Friday the 23rd of December between 10am and 1pm.

Thanks to everyone who supported the adult players night at the races. We raised a total of €2032 to go towards new equipment for next season.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,2,5,8,15.This week’s €50 winners were Dave Galna, c/o Allingham Arms Bundoran; JP McVeigh, Kilkeel, Co Down; Cathal Keown, Finner, Bundoran. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4900.

The Bord na nOg agm was held on Friday night last. The following officer board was elected for 2017, chairman; Michael McMahon, vice-chairman; John Campbell, secretary TBC, treasurer; John McEniff, PRO; Noel Carr, registrar; Siobhan Govorov; coaching officer; John McEniff; health and wellbeing officer; Therese Barrett; children’s welfare officer; Noel Carr.The board would like to thank outgoing secretary Kelly McGovern for all her hard work over the past number of years.

Anyone interested in managing underage teams in 2017 are asked could they please make it known by January 15th.

The Bord na nOg are holding a bag packing day in Cosgrove’s Supervalu this coming Friday. If any parents are available to give an hour of their time could they please contact Treasurer John McEniff on 0872386250

Registration for underage players will be €35 again for 2017. This fee covers childrens player insurance registration fee and transport costs.This can be paid to Bord na nOg registrar Siobhan Govorov. Adult membership is also now due €35 for non playing members and €50 for players .This can be paid to new senior club registrar Tommy Hourihane.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 4, 6, 14 agus 17 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2700 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Maeve Gillespie - Mullaghduff, Joan Rodgers - Meendernasloe, Ryan O Donnell - Kerrytown, Mary McMahon - Fintown agus Jimmy Naughton - Fintown.

The club agm took place on Sunday 18th December at the Clubhouse chairman - Marty Boyle; vice -chairman - Patsy Hanlon; secretary -Adrian Alcorn; assistant secretary - Martina Reilly; treasurer - Mairead Boyle; assistant treasurer - Rose Doherty; PRO - Breda O Donnell; registrar - Mairead Boyle; coaching officer - John Ward; child protection officer - Hugh White; cultural officer - Eugene McGarvey; parks chairman -Davy McCarron; health and wellbeing officer - Gavin Ward; delegates to county committee - Enda Bonner, Adrian Alcorn and Marty Boyle; Senior team manager - Patrick McGowan; reserve team managers - Robert Weherly and Conor Comack.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, December 14th were 2,3,7,8,10,13. There was no jackpot winner so jackpot rises to €4,150 this week. We had two match 5 numbers who won €50 each. They were Joseph Sweeney, Carrowcannon and Evelyn Mulligan, Falcarragh. The names drawn for the extra Christmas draw were Joseph Sweeney, Carrowcannon; Sally Phat; Danny Boyle, Derryconnor; Michael Gallagher, Lower Fanaboy. They win €50 each. .

The Donegal year book is now available to purchase for €15. Please contact Marie on +353 (86) 835 1996 if you wish to purchase one.

The club agm will be held on January 8th at 5 pm in Óstan Loch Áltan.

The pitch will be closed for all use until further notice due to ongoing works.

As with previous years the club will be running our ever popular St. Stephens Day quiz in The Shamrock at 8 pm with our ever entertaining MC Denis Doohan!

Congratulations to PCC U-14 and half Gaelic team who won their Ulster final on Friday last.

AODH RUADH

We held our annual fun quiz on Thursday last. It was a great evening of craic in Owen Roe’s. It was won by Sylvie’s Sledgers, made up of Paddy Kelly, Stephen Carty, Eamon Maguire and music supremo Sylvie Maguire. Eugene Perry did a great job as quiz master and as usual Karl Duggan set some very interesting questions.

The support of Belleek Pottery, Cara Pharmacy, Star Bingo, William Doogan, Abbey Garage, Rooney’s Butchers, Declan Cleary, Seán Ógs, Bundoran Cinema, Pillbox, Market House, Francis McGinley, Slevin’s, Kevin Byrne, O'Neill’s Sports Shop and the Fiddlestone is much appreciated.

The annual Kickabout for Colman returns this year and will take place on Wednesday 28th December with the first games throwing in at 1.30pm as Aodh Ruadh once again takes on the Rest of the World. Anyone interested in lining out for the Rest of the World Football Selections is asked to email Simon Gillespie atnygaagdo@gmail.com or text him on 0019145738761 so we can get an idea of numbers. This year it is in aid of two charities. First is the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), the only organisation of its kind providing care and support to people with Motor Neurone Disease, their families, friends and carers.

The second good cause is Cancer Care West, a charity dedicated to providing support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in a safe, nurturing and accessible environment. There will be buckets doing the rounds on the day so please give generously. This year we are also running a prize raffle in association with the Kickabout so that those who mightn’t be able to make it along can still support the good causes.

Come to Dicey Reilly's on Wednesday December 28th for some festive craic as Aodh Ruadh's Big Bad Interactive YouTube Pub Quiz comes blazing back.

Re-sodding of goal mouths and other surface repairs are being completed at Father Tierney Park. As a result the pitch is not currently available.

The club is looking for competitors to enter the Scór Sinsir once again this year. The county semi-final is due to take place in early February. Any interested competitors are asked to contact Sean O'Mahoney on 086-8553245.

The winners of our Christmas hampers from McCosker’s Centra and Kernan’s Spar were Gerry McIntyre and Marie Gallagher respectively. Winners of our €30 shopping vouchers were Jack Keown, c/o Pat’s Bar; Gerry Ferguson, Higginstown; Mark Vance, Carricknahorna; Orla Keon, Askill; Jean Murray, The Mall; Liam McGrath, c/o The Bridgend Bar; Rory Killelea, Finner Camp; Pat Melly, c/o Pat’s Bar; Lillie Freeburn, Belleek; and Mary E. Patton, Lower Creevy.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,600. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Anne and Eamonn Maguire, Clyhore; Jimmy Rafferty, Tonragee; Celia Burns, Garrison; Brigid McDermott, Belleek; and Michéal McGrath, c/o The Bridgend Bar. Next draw is in Pat’s Bar with a jackpot of €7,700 on Monday 2nd January at 8.30pm.

FOUR MASTERS

The club are staging a St Stephen’s Day Run/Walk around the shores of Lough Eske, registration between 11 am - 12 noon.

The lotto results for Monday 19th December. There was no jackpot winner. The weekly winners of € 50 were Larry Walsh, Doonan; Gabriel O’Donnell, Birchill.

The numbers drawn were 10,12 ,18 and 21. The next draw is Monday 26th December.

The special Christmas draw winners were; John Timoney, New York, €200 Shopping Voucher Supervalu; Philip Timoney, New Row, €200 Fuel Voucher E&J Oil; Enda Nolan, Rossilongan, 24" Flat Screen T.V, McGroartys;Damien Dunnion, €100 Shopping Voucher Supervalu.

ST MICHAEL’S

Following the AGM held on the 16th December, the officer Board elected for 2017 is: Chairperson: Neil Mc Ginley; Vice-Chairperson: Mickey McFadden; Secretary: Ann Marie Kelly; asst secretary: Patricia Kelly; treasurer: Brian Dolan; asst treasurer; PRO: Moses Alcorn; registrars: Suzi Roarty and Ann Marie Kelly; development officer: Cairns Witherow, asst dev officers: Shaun Langan and Tommy Mc Ginley; oifigeach na Gaelaige agus Cultuir: Margaret Anne O Reilly; coaching officer: Manus Friel; youth officer: Shaun Langan; county board delegates:Hugh O’Donnell, Hugh McGee; players rep: Michael Gallagher; health and wellbeing officers, Elaine McDaid and Stephen Doak; executive committee; Liam Mc Elhinney, William Sheridan, Brian Mc Ginley, Michael Mc Colgan, Collette Alcorn, Liam Ferry, Nicola Ferry, Joanne Hughes, Dominic Carr, Eamon Mc Ginley, Danny Langan, Mark Langan, Martin Mc Garvey.

Congratulations to PCC Falcarragh who won their first McDevitt Ulster Colleges Cup on Friday.

There was no jackpot winner in the lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,3,10,12,14,17. There were no Match 5 Winners; 13 people matche four and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Hugh McCarry, Kildarragh. This weeks Jackpot be €2550.

The Club would like to thank Brian and Margaret Anne Dolan, Molly’s Bar Dunfanaghy, Seamus Sweeney Kildarragh Construction Philadelphia, Shaun Langan Creeslough Pallets and Michael McColgan Dunfanaghy for their continuing sponsorship of the lotto jackpot, it is very much appreciated.

The €75 on the 5th Game at the Bingo Session in Dunfanaghy on Sunday night last was won by Terri McFadden Killoughcarron Creeslough; €75 on the 10th Game was won by Brid McGinley Main Street Dunfanaghy. The €100 on the Snowball game was won by Kathleen Ward Figart Dunfanaghy. The winner of the Christmas Hamper was Patricia Hunter Ards.

KILLYBEGS

Thanks to all of those who attended the official opening of our Fitness and Administration Centre on Saturday. A special thanks to Donegal senior manager, Rory Gallagher, who performed the opening.

This week's Kilotto numbers were 11,20,26,28. There was no jackpot winner. Next week’s Jackpot is at €8,350. There were no match 3 winners this week. Although there is no bingo next Monday night the Kilotto draw will still take place so get buying your tickets early!!

Donegal Yearbook can be purchased locally in Hegartys Centra and Sweetnews or on line on donegal gaa.ie for €15.

Presentation Night: This will take place in the Bayview Hotel Ballroom on Friday the 30th Dec at 8pm. We will be honouring our U21 county champions and all adult teams within the club. Free admission with light refreshments on the night followed by music in the bar downstairs. Hope to see everyone there.

The club will be starting Irish classes after Christmas.

The minor board are looking for donations of any outgrown sportswear, boots, runners etc for a sale in February. There will be a collection day in the club rooms, Fintra on Sunday 27th November at 2pm. All proceeds of the sale to go to the minor board.

The club are also looking for donations of any office furniture, filing cabinets, desks etc that would suit our newly renovated office. Please contact a committee member.

We're back in action with Operation Reformation 2017. Registration and health screening will take place on Thursday the 5th of January in the ballroom in the Bayview Hotel from 5-8pm. Exercise takes place from Tuesday the 10th of January with a walk and Thursday the 12th with an exercise class with John Conwell in the tech gym! This will continue for 8 weeks with weigh ins every 2 weeks. You will need to wear hi-viz for walking and an exercise mat and water for the exercise class.

Charge is €5 per week and we would hope, if possible, to collect half of this at the registration night and the other half at week four.

The funds this year will be split two ways between the club’s new Fitness Centre and the Patients Comfort Fund in Killybegs Community Hospital.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The annual presentation night will take place on Thursday 29th December at 8.30pm in Arena 7. Tickets cost €15 each. Please contact Sean on 085 174 2175or John on 086 856 1768 to confirm your ticket as we need to let A7 know of numbers.

The club conveys sincere thanks to all the people of Letterkenny and the wider community for your continued support during the past year. The continued progress of our club is down to our hardworking officers, members, generous sponsors, team managers, coaches and parents who help in so many ways and we thank them all.

Under the leadership of our underage football, hurling, camogie and ladies football sub-committees and the guidance of our club executive, the club has continued to grow and develop the talents of our playing members from U- 6 right through to our senior footballers.

Bliain gnóthach a bhí ann chomh maith maidir le Scór agus Cultúir.

We again welcomed the wider community for the staging of the play ‘It’s the Real McCoy.’

The club agm will be held on Sunday 8 January 2017 at 2pm in the Gaels Club Room.

Club members are invited to submit nominations for the various positions and motions to Jim Mc Glynn by 6pm on Friday, 30 December 2016.

Congratulations and good luck to Dan Harnett in his new role as Chairman of the Northern Board.

MILFORD

After a historic season it is hoped as many as possible will join us for our annual dinner dance on the 28th December in Mulroy Woods. Music will be by the Copycats and it is always a great night to catch up for those who have been away from home. Our successful U21 team from 1996 will be commemorated on the night. Tickets cost €30 and would make an ideal

The annual exiles match will take place this St Stephen’s Day. All those hoping to tog out are asked to be at the pitch for 12 for 12.20 throw in. It is always a great days craic with a presentation afterwards in Dustys. With our successful U21 team from 1996 being commemorated at the dinner dance it is hoped as many as possible of them will dust off the boots for the match.

This week’s lotto numbers were 5-19-20-23. There was no jackpot winner or match 3 winners. The two winners drawn Mary McAteer (Bingo) & Caroline McAteer, Rathmullan,win €35 each. . Next weeks Jackpot is €1,700.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 2, 6,27 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Conchúr Mac Giolla Bhríde, na Dúnaibh, Máire Mhic a’tSaoir, Rath Maoláin agus Úna Mhic Eiteagáin, Baile na nGallóglach. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’í Madge Bn Uí Dhubhaigh, an Mhuirleog a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’í Carmel Bn Mhic Giolla Bhríde as Cluain tSalach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 9ú Eanáir in Óstán Charraig Airt. €10,000 atá sa phota óir.

Tá bliainiris CLG Dhún na nGall ar díol i siopa Centra ar €15.

The dinner dance is on Friday 30th December in the Downings Bay Hotel. Tickets are €30 and can be ordered from committee members, the Downings Bay Hotel and www.downingsgaa.ie

Ba mhaith le CLG Na nDúnaibh beannachtaí na Nollag a ghuidhe lena gcuid ball uilig agus leoga leis an phobal a thug tacaíocht dóibh i rith na bliana agus bliain úr shláintiúil agus bliain a bheas lán sonais daoibh uilig amach romhainn.

NAOMH BRID

There was a double draw, and no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at £3,350. The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 13, 15. The draw one £25 winners were Jenny O’Malley, Eileen Sweeney, Pauric Duffy, Sean and Phonsie. Draw two winners were Tracy Quinn, James Cassidy, Clair Gallagher, McDaid clan. Next draw takes place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on the 9th January 2017.

The club are running the GAA draw with a car as the star prize. Tickets are priced £10.

Minor pre-season training starts on Wednesday 11th January at 6-45 to 8-00pm in the astro turf Termon Centre for a seven week cycle.

St Stephen’s Day sevens at the practise pitch. All welcome.

Naomh Brid dinner dance is in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh, on Saturday 28th January.

Gaeil Fhánada

Garda Vetting: The vetting of our volunteers, coaches, managers and mentors is of critical importance to our club. We would ask all club volunteers to go to the GAA website and begin the process if they haven't done so already. Follow the link at http://www.gaa.ie/news/vetting/ If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 or Máire Callaghan on 0876710664 who will advise you accordingly.

Lotto: Numbers Drawn were 02, 03, 10, 13, 14. Bonus 06. No jackpot winner. €100 winner Margaret Mc Bride, Fealey, Kerrykeel. €50 Padraic Mc Geehan, Coolback. Next weeks jackpot is €1250.

Gaeil Fhánada are now accepting membership for 2017. The deadline for membership is February 28th 2017. Please contact Margaretta regarding renewal on 0868744405 / m_mcconigley@yahoo.com. We would like to remind all our players that nobody is covered to train or play until membership has been paid.

Ba Mhaith Linn Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi Mhaise a ghabhail daoibh go léir. Coinnigh Slan Sabháilte!