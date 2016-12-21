Plans in place for Streets of Ballyshannon 5k

Things are well under way for the staging of the 4th Annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5k Road Race on Saturday 28th Jan at 11.30 am

Take note that the race is on Saturday morning and not in the afternoon as heretofore.

This 5k is organised by Ballyshannon Rugby Club to help raise funds for the ongoing development of underage rugby in the area.

With a prize fund of over €500 on offer a large turnout of serious runners, joggers fun runners and walkers is expected.

The course which on the Port side of Ballyshannon is quite level and fast times can be achieved. Course is accurately measured. Last kilometre to Lakeside out the Beellek Road has a gradual climb.

Race starts and finishes at the Lakeside Centre.

There will be prizes for the First 3 overall in Male and Female and category prizes for over 40/50&60 both male and female plus Juniors.

There will be a further prizes shared between joggers, fun runners and walkers.

Registration on the day from 10a.m.

Walkers are asked to please note that the Walk will start at 11.10 and not 11.30a.m.

Permit granted for race. All athletes will be Chip Timed .

Free refreshments served after race.

Further info contact Martin 087 4502700 or Joe 087 2969454.