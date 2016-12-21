On Saturday last, Lifford Strabane AC juvenile members, the McGinley brothers Alan and Conor made the long trip down to the AIT International Arena, Athlone to compete in distances that were new to them both. Both lads performed extremely well, Alan McGinley raced the 600m distance in a time of 1min 24 secs placing 4th overall whilst Conor McGinley took on the 300m distance finishing 6th overall in a time of 41 secs. Great results for both athletes, showing great form for indoors so early in the season.

Four other juvenile club members made an appearance at the North West XC hosted by City Of Derry AC in Gransha grounds on Saturday. All children having excellent runs. Lifford Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle was 1st junior female finisher overall & solo female athlete for the club. Orán Gallagher was the 1st male junior finisher for the club, Kevin Mahon was 2nd finisher for the club & Diarmuid O’Donnell was the 3rd club finisher. All juvenile club athletes were placed in the top 11 to finish.

On Sunday 18th there over 30 members grabbed the chance to adorn themselves in Santa suits/hats etc to participate in the annual “Santa Run” which has been taking place since December 2012. This run gives athletes the chance to relax, chat & have fun while they run & then it was into Café Fresco for the much deserving breakfast & more chatting. A collection was taken up among the club members present & it was agreed by all that the monies donated this year will go to the very worthwhile charity The Motor Neurone Disease Association. Well done to all & hoping this run will see more of our club members present in December 2017.

Training for juveniles Monday & Wednesdays @ 6.30pm.

Training for adults Tuesday & Thursdays @ 6.45pm.