Jason Quigley to start St. Stephen's Day 5k

Fresh from his scintillating victory at the weekend, Jason Quigley will arrive back in Donegal for a Christmas break this week - and will get the annual St. Stephen's Day 5k underway in Stranorlar on Monday.

The Twin Towns boxer will pay a flying visit home this week before returning to the US to begin preparations for his next professional fight in the New Year.

The annual St. Stephen's Day 5k, organised by Finn Valley Athletic Club, continues to grow in popularity and the presence of Quigley at the starting line is sure to add to the interest.

It's the 46th staging of the event which always attracts a large crowd of runners and walkers. You can pre-register by going to the Finn Valley website or on the morning or the race from 10am.

The race starts at 12 noon.