Gold for Illies Gloves boxers at the Ulster Nine Counties Championships

Illies Golden Gloves boxers Brian Elliott, John Moran and Chloe McDaid are Nine Counties Ulster Boxing champions following the weekend finals of the championships.

All three impressed in their respective finals on Sunday in Toome, Co. Antrim, to claim Ulster titles.

A brilliant tournament for John Moran was capped when he was named boxer of the championship and was presented with the Joe Lavery Memorial Cup.

Tiarnan Ming and Jesse Callaghan, also from Illies Golden Gloves, were beaten finalists and silver medalists at the championship.