Donegal teen darts star is a Next Generation winner

There was great news on Tuesday for Donegal's teen darts sensation Jordan Boyce after he was selected on the Unicorn Next Generation project for the 2017 PDC circuit.

Jordan (17) from Newtowncunningham is one of three young players announced by Unicorn Darts as winners of their Unicorn Next Generation.

The others are both England based - Morgan Smith from Bury St. Edmunds and Surrey's Connor Scutt,

They become the latest recruits to Team Unicorn as they prepare to tackle the PDC circuit in 2017

From over 70 video applicants, seven were chosen to attend Finals Day at Unicorn’s showroom in Nottingham, where they were put through their paces by World Champion Gary Anderson, former World Youth Champion Michael Smith, seven-time PDC ranking event winner Jamie Caven and top referee Russ Bray.

Unicorn Player Liaison Manager Matt Rankin said: “We put the seven finalists under a bit of pressure on finals day and we were all totally impressed by both the enthusiasm and commitment on show. It was really difficult to choose winners from such high quality finalists, but after much deliberation we unanimously settled on the winning three.”

The trio will now be sponsored by Unicorn – the official equipment provider to the PDC – to compete at the 2017 PDC Qualifying School and across the PDC circuit next year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Morgan, Jordan and Connor and we congratulate them on receiving this sponsorship from Unicorn,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn. “With the backing of such a valued PDC partner, these three talented young players will get their chance to make a name for themselves now – the world’s their oyster!”

The trio signed their contracts with Unicorn at a small celebration in their honour on Tuesday at Flight Club in London before being special guests at the William Hill World Darts Championship on Tuesday evening, where they will be presented on stage at Alexandra Palace.

Last year Jordan Boyce came within a whisker of winning the BDO World Youth Darts Final at the famous Lakeside venue in England yesterday.

Boyce lost out to England’s Josh Richardson in a best of five sets match.