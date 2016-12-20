Donegal defender agrees new deal with Limerick FC

Limerick FC have announced that Shaun Kelly has signed up for the 2017 season.

The Killybegs defender was a vital member of last season’s First Division title winning side.

He's now looking forward to another season back in the top flight having been relegated with Limerick in 2015. He was part of the team that lost out to Finn Harps in the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of that season. Kelly scored the only goal as Limerick won the first leg against Harps at Markets Field.

His signing brings the number of players in Limerick’s squad for next season to 14.

Limerick have also announced the re-signing of Dean Clarke from Shamrock Rovers. Clarke left the Super Blues at the end of the 2015 season but has returned to the club after one year with ‘The Hoops’.