Donegal Town's Chandpur restaurant sweep the boards at top food awards

Chandpur, a hugely popular Indian restaurant in Donegal town has won two national food awards in the last month to add to a plethora of awards won over the last number of years.

Rana and Susan Miah, the owners of Chandpur, have had an amazing recent run of success, which started on October 24th when they won Best Indian Restaurant in Ulster and in Ireland at the Yes Chef Awards 2018 held in the Limerick Strand Hotel.

Less than a month later, on November 13th, in the Crowne Plaza in Dublin Chandpur won another prestigious title, crowned Best Indian Restaurant in Ireland at The Food Awards Ireland 2017.

And, only this week, news came through that Chandpur has won their second Gold Star from Lucinda O'Sullivan Great Places to Eat.

The Chandpur Restaurant has received five stars from the Tripadvisor website. Those who have eaten in the award winning restaurants have given the restaurant excellent reviews.

One review reads: “What a fantastic restaurant, we are regular customers and we could not fault this restaurant in any way. Keep up the good work and we look forward to our next visit.”

From 2010 to 2017, the respected restaurant won a gold medal award five times and a silver medal in 2010 at the ‘Taste of Donegal’ Food Festival.

GOLD MEDAL

In 2015, the restaurant was awarded the gold medal for overall champion chef and in 2014 the restaurant was awarded the best runner up chef and a gold medal.

The restaurant took major awards at the Asian Food Awards with owners Rana and Susan Miah winning the regional prize for Restaurant of the year 2017 and chef Rana bringing home the award the title for the chef of year.

The restaurant has also won the coveted title of ‘Best Indian Restaurant’ All Ireland and Ulster for 2018. The restaurant took best runner up restaurant nationally in 2015.

Chandpur won the award for the best runner up Indian Restaurant in Ireland in 2016 and 2017. The wonderful establishment won best chef in Ulster in the Irish Curry Awards 2016.

INDIAN RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

In the Irish Food Awards 2017, the Donegal town eatery won the Indian Restaurant of the year.

Susan Miah of Chandpur told the Democrat: "We are so proud of our recent Best in Ireland Awards, it is the highest accolade a restaurant can achieve and we have a fantastic team in Chandpur behind us.

“To bring this to our wonderful customers in Donegal Town is brilliant, they support us all year round, we cannot thank them enough for the loyalty and friendship they have shown us over the past few years. We strive everyday to offer the best food and service and will continue to do so."