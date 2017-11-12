Deaths in Donegal, sunday, November 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Ballyshannon

- James Dowds, Rosskey, Newtowncunningham

- Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

- Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

- Moyra Doherty Saddler, New park, Carndonagh

- Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles

- John Lindsay 400 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait

Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place after a short illness at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her family home on Sunday from 11am to 9pm, remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries to Magee's Funeral Home on 071 98 517 44.

James Dowds, Rosskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem mass in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham at 1 o’clock on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations to medical 4 c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

The sudden death has taken place of Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire, England & formerly of Ratheey, Laghey.

Funeral will take place in Burnley on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan. Remains reposing at the family home.

Requiem Mass on Monday 13th November at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Aughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford, Patients Comfort Fund.

Parking at Aughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there from 4pm each evening.

Moyra Doherty Saddler, New park, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Moyra Doherty Saddler, New Park Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday 12th November at 2pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 2:30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Georgia Doherty Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Carndonagh.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred suddenly of Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at the family home at Drimbeigh, Mountcharles on Sunday from 10am until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Bill W club, c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

John Lindsay 400 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait

The death has taken place today at Lifford Hospital of John Lindsay 400 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his brother Micky’s home, 411 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving his brother`s home on Monday (November 13th) at 10.15a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

