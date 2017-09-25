News
Donegal doctors named as best rural GPs in the country
Dr Evelyn Ward-McManus (secpnd from left) and her husband Dr Charlie McManus.
Two Donegal GPs have been named as the country’s best rural GPs.
Husband and wife
They also picked up the award for Patient Choice GP of the year. Charlie McManus was also shortlisted for overall GP of the year.
This is the second year of the awards and they were established to try and celebrate positivity in health care.
His wife, a GP in Milford, also covers at the Dunkineely practice and works one day a week in her native Glenties.
After the two doctors were nominated and votes were cast through Facebook and the GP Buddy website.
The entrants were judged by a panel and the winners chosen.
“Practice manager Carol Duddy worked behind the scenes on the nomination without telling me and informed the patients of the awards both online and also by word of mouth when they came to the practice,”
The awards ceremony was held
“A great night was had and a surprising night was had,”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on