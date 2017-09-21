An All-Star Donegal wedding

Former All Star and Player of the Year Karl Lacey married his childhood sweetheart Ciara McGroarty on Friday last in the beautiful village of Cacela Velha on the Algarve.

Karl and Ciara, from Donegal town, held their wedding reception afterwards in Praia Verde, surrounded by their families and friends, which included many of Karl’s former Donegal teammates.

Many of Ciara and Karl’s guests took the opportunity of making this joyful occasion their ‘winter holiday’.

Photographer Paul McGinty of Ghorm Studio in Donegal town travelled with the party producing some beautiful images, among them this stunning photograph. Photo: Paul McGinty Ghorm Studio.