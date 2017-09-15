Donegal Town man wins All Ireland final tickets

Security was tight last night in Dom’s Pier 1 in Donegal town when the draw for an all inclusive package to this Sunday’s much anticipated All Ireland final between Mayo and Dublin.

Garda Elaine Kelly, a totally dedicated Mayo supporter and her colleague Conor McDonagh along with Yvonne Harvey supervised the draw which included 2 Lower Cusack Stand tickets, €250 spending money and even another €50 for the petrol! Indeed Sgt. Tony Cornyn was present in plain clothes to ensure total transparency.

Tickets were drawn and the minor prizes announced and then the big moment for the overall winner.

Conor McDonagh announced the winner and who was it but Paul Timoney of the Four Masters a man closely associated with organising the fundraiser for the training pitch development fund and a well deserving winner.