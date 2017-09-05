Big Fish bringing Keane's ‘Moll’ to Killybegs

The Big Fish Drama Group is bringing JB Keane’s “Moll” to Foresters' Hall this weekend.

This is the fourth Big Fish production since the company was formed in early 2015 by a group of local young people, many of whom were involved in the drama group at St. Catherine’s Vocational School.

“Moll”, by John B. Keane, is on at The Foresters’ Hall in Killybegs on Friday, Sept. 8th, and Saturday, Sept. 9th, with performances starting at 8pm sharp.

“Moll” tells of a turning point in the life of a rural Irish presbytery and the three priests who live there. Their housekeeper has left to marry an American tourist, and the cunning Moll has joined the household to take on the roll.

But if the priests think Moll is there simply to make their lives easier, they better think again. Moll’s priority is to make sure Moll has a secure job, and a secure future. And before the priests know it, Moll’s “divide and conquer” strategy has turned the presbytery upside-down in this classic Keane comedy.

Rehearsals have been going well, said Ultan Pringle, founding member of Big Fish, who is directing “Moll” as well as playing the Canon Pratt. He is joined in the cast by Catherine Burke as Moll; Barry Breslin as Father Brest; Ciaran O’Boyle as Father Loran, and others.

“While it’s a very funny comedy, you also have this woman who’s trying to make it, who is trying to find security in this very male-dominated world,” Ultan said. He said he chose the play for that reason, that it has something to say while being very, very funny at the same time.

“She’s not just a caricature of a a woman getting what she wants,” Ultan said.

The cast has been enjoying themselves.

“It’s a wonderful group and we have such a laugh doing it ourselves,” he said.

All proceeds go to the local Foróige Youth Project. Big Fish has given proceeds from all their shows to date to the project in gratitude for the support the project has given the drama group.

“They’ve been incredibly helpful,” Ultan said. “They do brilliant work in Killybegs.” The youth project also runs a local drop-in centre.

Last year Big Fish staged the Sam Cree comedies, "Cupid Wore Skirts", “Separate Beds”, and “The Mating Season” to sold-out audiences and rave reviews.

Tickets for “Moll” are available at the door, and people are urged to come early, if their earlier crowds are any indication.