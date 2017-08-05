Ballyshannon rugby players are going to get a big push on

Ballyshannon Rugby Club will be pounding the streets of Bundoran and Ballyshannon again soon for their annual fundraiser.

The scrum machine is being prepared, and the players getting ready to push it from Bundoran to - and through - Ballyshannon on Saturday 19th August.

This is the club's main fundraising event, and it is vital for funds for youth development.

The club currently has a mini section, made up of U8, U10 and U12 age groups, all coached by fully trained coaches. The youth section has U14, U16 and U18 squads, again coached by fully trained coaches with much experience. There is senior squad too, who recently played host to French club Rugby Lensois.

All squads train at The Lakeside and newcomers are always made very welcome.