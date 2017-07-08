Donegal man second in North American Dancing Championships

A young Donegal man who has already three world titles and numerous other accolades to his name took second place in the North American Dancing Championships on Friday afternoon in New Orleans.

Gerard Byrne from Donegal flew out to the US after his weekly stint in Harvey's Point and took on the very best in the world in what is regarded as the most competitive national championships.

Gerard is a very popular young man around Donegal, a great footballer and dancer and no doubt we will be seeing him on a larger stage in the next year or two.