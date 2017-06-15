Planting, painting, picking, hoking or poking - Donegal style

We are well and truly into spring/summer of this year but it’s never too late for a good old Spring Clean! The Ballyshannon Regeneration Group will head up this year’s event on Saturday 24th June from 10am. It’s a one day cleaning blitz which aims at getting as many people as possible involved to “do a bit” for Ireland’s Oldest Town. Many hands make light work and it’s surprising to see what can be done in just one day.

It’s a great opportunity for individuals, businesses or clubs to get involved, volunteer an hour or a few hours and really make a difference to your community. “Love where you live,” is the message.

Meeting point and registration is at the Ballyshannon library at 9.30am where teams will be assigned different jobs. Lunchtime snacks and refreshments will be at 1pm and if some hardy souls wish to continue for a couple more hours after, we’ll do that too.

So if you fancy some planting, painting, picking, hoking or poking.. just join in. Gloves, tools and high-viz supplied but take your own if you wish. Spread the word. Come along, bring a friend and keep your fingers crossed for reasonable weather.