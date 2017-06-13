Tom Conaghan is new chairman of Donegal Municipal District

Independent Councillor Tom Conaghan is the new chairman of the Donegal Municipal District.

It is his first time to hold the office.

The Donegal Town native was unanimously elected at Tuesday’s meeting in Drumlonagher.

The former Donegal GAA manager was proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan and seconded by outgoing Independent Councillor Niamh Kennedy.

Independent Councillor John Campbell from Drimarone, is the new Vice Chairman.

Councillor Jordan made the proposal for vice chairman and this was seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Barry O’Neill.