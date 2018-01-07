Fanad match postponed following passing of Kathleen McGrory

News of the sudden death of Kathleen McGrory, Fanad has been met by deep sadness among all who knew her.

Kathleen had strong associations with Fanad United FC for a long number of years, and was a keen supporter and club member. She was the wife of former club secretary, Seamus, and their son Michael, was also a former player.

Due to her death, Sunday's Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League game between Fanad United and Letterkenny Rovers has been postponed by the Ulster Senior League executive committee. This game will be re-fixed for a later date.

Seamus McGrory was club secretary of Fanad during the club's most successful period. Indeed the McGrory family travelled the length and breadth of the country supporting the team during some memorable FAI Intermediate Cup and FAI Cup runs.

The executive committee of the Ulster Senior League have expressed sympathy to the family and friends of the late Kathleen McGrory. May she Rest In Peace.