Teenager Shane Blaney set to join Doncaster Rovers

Letterkenny teenager Shane Blaney looks set to take his first steps into the professional game by sealing a move to English League One outfit, Doncaster Rovers.

The 18-year-old Finn Harps player has been linked with several cross channel clubs in recent times and has spent time on trial with both Doncaster and Derby County.

However, it's understood a move to Doncaster could be confirmed in the coming days. Doncaster are managed by former Manchester United player, Darren Ferguson, who played at Old Trafford under his father, Alex.

If a transfer is agreed, it will be a welcome financial boost for Finn Harps.

Blaney, who can play at centre-half, left-back or in central midfield, made his senior Harps debut away to Limerick in September.

The St. Eunan’s College student, who has played with Finn Harps' U-17 and U-19 sides, captained the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys in an international Centenary Shield win over Wales last February.