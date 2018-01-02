Some mouth-watering fixtures as leagues resume

The Donegal League returns to action this coming weekend with a host of key fixtures in each of the three Sunday divisions.

Kildrum Tigers go into the New Year still unbeaten in the league and lead the way in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division.

However, that unbeaten run will be firmly put to the test on Sunday when they play host to second placed Milford United.

There’s a big game too in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One where the leaders Keadue Rovers face a difficult match away to third placed Erne Wanderers.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two, there’s no stopping Drumkeen United who continue to lead the way. This Sunday, Eany Celtic, who could do with a win, play host to the runaway leaders.

The Saturday League returns to action on January 6th with games in both divisions.

Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers’ run of results in the Premier Division has been really impressive and they deservedly held top spot going into the Christmas and New Year break.

However, the border club will be all too aware that there’s a long way to go yet. Most of the chasing pack have games in hand, in particular Castlefinn Celtic and Cappry Rovers, who have also been going very well in this campaign.

Kildrum, who have only dropped points to Lagan Harps and Glenea United this year, will be hoping to make it eight wins from 10 games when they meet Milford on Sunday.

There’s a big game too in Glasserchoo where Glenea United meet Cappry Rovers. The Twin Towns outfit have played only five games in the league due to their cup commitments, and their only defeat so far was at leaders Kildrum.

Castlefinn Celtic play Drumoghill FC, Donegal Town make the journey to play Rathmullan while bottom of the table Lagan are away to Kilmacrennan.

Division One

Undoutedly the big game in Division One on Sunday is at the Lakeside in Ballyshannon where Erne Wanderers meet the leaders Keadue Rovers.

Keadue were 5-2 winners when the sides played at Central Park earlier in the season, but we can expect a much closer affair this weekend.

St. Catherine’s, beaten only once in the league this season (against Erne), are in second spot, and travel to play Convoy Arsenal this weekend.

Dunkineely Celtic, with only a point from their nine games, already look like making a swift return to Division Two. They play host to Gweedore Celtic this Sunday.

In the other games, Ballybofey United meet Bonagee, and Raphoe Town play Lifford Celtic.

Division Two

Back at the beginning of November, Drumkeen lost 1-0 at home to Whitestrand - their one and only defeat in the league this season. They’ve won each of their nine other games and sit seven points clear at the top of the table.

The St. Patrick’s Park outfit travel to play an Eany Celtic who have had a strange season to date. They’re struggling at the wrong end of the table, yet they’ve still recorded some decent results and won’t make things easy for Drumkeen.

Another big game this weekend is at Cranford Park where Cranford United, in second, play Letterbarrow who can’t really afford another defeat if they are to stay in the hunt for promotion or a play-off spot.

At the other end of the table, Gweedore United are still searching for their first league points. They play host to Glenree United. Copany Rovers have a home match against Whitestrand and Curragh play Kerrykeel.

ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE

Fanad United’s 2-0 win over Cockhill Celtic has really opened up the title race in the Ulster Senior League.

Cockhill’s lead at the top is now down to just a point from Fanad and Letterkenny Rovers who are joint second, although Rovers have played a game less.

This Sunday, the Ulster Senior League returns to action with Cockhill at home to Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves hosting Derry City Reserves.

The big game is at Triagh a Locha where Fanad play host to Letterkenny Rovers.



FIXTURES

Donegal Youth League

Wednesday, January 3rd

Gweedore U v Letterkenny Rvs (7.30pm)

Saturday, January 6th

Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Youths

Keadue Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Eany Celtic v Dunfanaghy Youths

Ulster Senior League

Sunday, January 7th

Cockhill Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Fanad Utd v Letterkenny Rovers

Finn Harps Reserves v Derry City Reserves

Donegal League

Saturday, January 7th

Glencar Inn Division One

Cappry Rovers v Arranmore United

Castlefinn Celtic v Glencar Celtic

Milford United v Strand Rovers

Orchard FC v Glenea United

Old Orchard Division Two

Drumkeen United v Drumbar FC

Drumoghill FC v Dunlewey Celtic

Fintown Harps v Gweedore Celtic

Lagan Harps v St. Catherine’s

Raphoe Town v Kildrum Tigers

Sunday, January 8th

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Castlefinn Celtic v Drumoghill FC

Kildrum Tigers v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps

Rathmullan Celtic v Donegal Town

Glenea United v Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Div. One

Ballybofey United v Bonagee United

Convoy Arsenal v St. Catherine’s

Dunkineely Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Erne Wanderers v Keadue Rovers

Raphoe Town v Lifford Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Div. Two

Copany Rovers v Whitestrand Utd

Cranford FC v Letterbarrow Celtic

Eany Celtic v Drumkeen United

Curragh Athletic v Kerrykeel

Gweedore United v Glenree United