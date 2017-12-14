Midweek wins for Bonagee United and Dunfanaghy in Youth League

Two games were played midweek in the Donegal Youth League.

On Tuesday night ,Dunfanaghy Youths had a 6-2 away victory over Gweedore United and on Wednesday night Bonagee United had a 3-1 home win over Swilly Rovers.

Two games take place this Saturday. Letterkenny Rovers are away to Kilamcrennan Celtic and Eany Celtic play current league leaders Fanad United.

Gweedore United 2

Dunfanaghy Youths 6

League newcomers Dunfanaghy travelled to Carrickboyle on Tuesday night and came away with an impressive 6-2 victory over the hosts Gweedore United.

The visitors went in at the break 3-1 up. Edward O’Reilly scored the first goal of the game but the hosts soon equalized courtesy of Cathal Gillespie. Dunfanaghy scored twice more before half time thanks to Roan Dewar and Kyle McGarvey to give them a two goal advantage at the interval. HT 1-3

Gweedore got right back into the game shortly after the break when Patrick “Dixie” Ferry halved the deficit but that was quickly erased when the visitors added another three goals before the final whistle through Eannan McCafferty, Eddie McHugh and Patrick Moffitt.

Bonagee United 3

Swilly Rovers 1

Bonagee United moved up to second in the table on Wednesday night after a 3-1 home victory over Swilly Rovers at Dry Arch Park, Letterkenny. All the goals were scored in the first half.

The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute through Adam Hannaway. They increased their lead with goals from Ryan Moran in the 17th minute and Aaron Wasson in the 31st minute. The visitors got a lifeline in the dying moments of the first half when they scored courtesy of Dylan Dorian. HT 3-1

Swilly Rovers had a much better second half but were unable to break down the hosts. The game saw no more goals which means the the Dry Arch Park outfit move second in the table behind leaders Fanad United.

Results

Tuesday 12 December 7.30pm

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Gweedore United 2-6 Dunfanaghy Youths

‪Wednesday 13 December Ko7.30pm‬

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Bonagee United 3-1 Swilly Rovers

Fixtures

‪Saturday 16 December Ko 2pm‬

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers

Eany Celtic v Fanad United