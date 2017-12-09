SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Cappry Rovers U-14s to play Shamrock Rovers in SFAI Cup
Plum tie for Donegal club
The draw has been made for the last 32 in the SFAI National Cup at different age-groups.
Four sides from Donegal were involved in Saturday morning's draw, and undoubtedly the big news is that at U-14 level, Cappry Rovers have been drawn at home to Shamrock Rovers.
It promises to be a memorable occasion for the Twin Towns club. The U-14 side have enjoyed another brilliant campaign in the national cup and they will relish the chance to play Shamrock Rovers at Cappry Park. Last year, this team, playing at U-13 level, went all the way to the quarter-finals before losing out to St. Kevin's Boys.
Here's how the draw went for the Donegal sides:
U-12: Illistrin v Castlebar Celtic or Maree/Oranmore
U-14: Cappry Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
U-15: Newcastlewest Town v Letterkenny Rovers
U-16: Macroom v Quigley's Point Swifts.
The ties are to be played on the last weekend in January.
