Cappry Rovers U-14s to play Shamrock Rovers in SFAI Cup

The draw has been made for the last 32 in the SFAI National Cup at different age-groups.

Four sides from Donegal were involved in Saturday morning's draw, and undoubtedly the big news is that at U-14 level, Cappry Rovers have been drawn at home to Shamrock Rovers.

It promises to be a memorable occasion for the Twin Towns club. The U-14 side have enjoyed another brilliant campaign in the national cup and they will relish the chance to play Shamrock Rovers at Cappry Park. Last year, this team, playing at U-13 level, went all the way to the quarter-finals before losing out to St. Kevin's Boys.

Here's how the draw went for the Donegal sides:

U-12: Illistrin v Castlebar Celtic or Maree/Oranmore

U-14: Cappry Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

U-15: Newcastlewest Town v Letterkenny Rovers

U-16: Macroom v Quigley's Point Swifts.

The ties are to be played on the last weekend in January.