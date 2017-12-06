Ciaran Coll and Shane Blaney are first signings for Finn Harps

Ollie Horgan has moved quickly to make his first signings following his re-appointment as Finn Harps manager on Monday night. He has confirmed that last season’s team captain Ciaran Coll and teenager Shane Blaney have put pen to paper again for the 2018 League of Ireland First Division season.

“It’s good to get Ciaran and Shane re-signed," Horgan said.

"Ciaran has been very loyal to Finn Harps over the past nine seasons and his experience will be vital to us in the First Division next year. Shane has shown that he has the quality to play at senior level. He made his first full start for me up in Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers and did very well at centre-half. Shane’s only 18 and provided he works at his game he has the potential to make a big impact for us next season” Horgan said.

Left-back Ciaran Coll has been with Finn Harps since 2009 and was one of the team’s most consistent performers during the club’s two years in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Shane Blaney who can play centre-half, left-back or in central midfield made his senior debut as a late sub in the 2-0 league win over Limerick F.C. at the Markets Field at the beginning of September.

The St. Eunan’s College student made his first full start on September 22nd in the 4-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin. Blaney is a former captain of the Harps U17s and also featured for the club’s U19s. He also had the honour of captaining the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys in an international Centenary Shield win over Wales last February.