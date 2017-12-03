PRESENTATION NIGHT
Finn Harps to host end of season awards event
Big crowd expected at Clanree Hotel on Friday night
Finn Harps FC will host an end of season presentation night on Friday, 8th December at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny from 7-9pm.
Awards for 2017 performances will be presented to players from the Academy and National League teams. The presentations will be followed by a finger food buffet.
MC for the evening Charlie Collins will be joined by Paddy McCourt, 2017 club captain Ciaran Coll, underage managers and club personnel for what should be a very enjoyable occasion for supporters, volunteers, players and coaching staff. All welcome and entry for Adults is just €5.
FINN HARPS END OF SEASON PRESENTATION NIGHT NEXT FRIDAY #UTH https://t.co/cZMc8TRqVJ pic.twitter.com/27zMOUhfzq— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) December 1, 2017
