Finn Harps to host end of season awards event

Finn Harps FC will host an end of season presentation night on Friday, 8th December at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny from 7-9pm.

Awards for 2017 performances will be presented to players from the Academy and National League teams. The presentations will be followed by a finger food buffet.

MC for the evening Charlie Collins will be joined by Paddy McCourt, 2017 club captain Ciaran Coll, underage managers and club personnel for what should be a very enjoyable occasion for supporters, volunteers, players and coaching staff. All welcome and entry for Adults is just €5.