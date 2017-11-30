Still no movement on Finn Harps manager position

Negotiations between the Finn Harps Board and Ollie Horgan over the manager’s position at Finn Park are ongoing.

Speaking to the Democrat this week, Horgan said no decision had been made on his future but he was happy with the way the discussions have been going.

“At this stage, there’s nothing more to report on that,” he said.

“There are a number of issues that needed to be addressed, and we have made good progress which I am pleased about.”

Meanwhile Horgan also paid tribute to Ethan Boyle who has become the latest Harps player to leave the club this week.

The former Waterford United player has signed for Shamrock Rovers and because he is U-23, Harps will receive a transfer fee as part of the deal.

“Ethan has done brilliant for us since he joined the club and I hope he gets on very well with Shamrock Rovers,” Horgan said.

“I wish him all the very best.”