Mixed bag of results in the Ulster Junior Cup

There was some exciting action in the second round of the Ulster Junior Cup on Sunday with a number of Donegal League sides enjoying good results.

Cappry Rovers bounced back from their first league defeat of the season last weekend by winning 3-2 at Illies Celtic.

Rathmullan Celtic were 5-1 winners at Drumoghill FC while Bonagee United beat Convoy Arsenal at Dry Arch Park.

However, Ballybofey, Kildrum Tigers and Kilmacrennan Celtic all lost out to Inishowen League opposition.

In the Donegal League, Milford United beat Lagan Harps in the only match in the Premier Division.



Ulster Junior Cup

Drumoghill F.C. . . .2

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 6

Drumoghill FC crashed out of the Ulster Junior Cup after they were defeated 6-2 by a lively Rathmullen Celtic at The Moss.

Kevin Doran and Eoin Sheridan bagged a brace each and Rathmullen ran out convincing winners. Drumoghill though will feel the scoreline was somewhat harsh and will reflect on a period mid way through the second half when they lost their way and there was no way back.

The damage was done when a three goal burst from the visitors put them into a commanding 4-1 lead after the score was 1-1 at half time. Eoin Sheridan put his side back into the lead on 63 minutes after being set up by Doran, before Doran himself made it 3-1 a few minutes later. Gerard McAteer then scored a rocket from 30 yards before Liam O’Donnell pulled one back for the home side. Terry McCauley wrapped up the scoring with a late penalty.

The first half was actually an even affair. Rathmullen took the lead on 16 minutes through Kevin Doran before Dylan McElhinney levelled the scores.

But Rathmullen took charge of the second half andthey take their place in the next round of the Ulster Cup.

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 3

Aileach F.C. . . . 4 (AET)

Kilmacrennan Celtic hosted Aileach in the Ulster Cup in Rathmullan on Sunday.

Aileach took the lead just 3 minutes into the game with a goal from Dermot Doherty.

The second half was a much livelier affair, with goals galore. Aileach doubled their lead on 70 minutes after Anthony Doherty found himself one on one with the Kilmacrennan keeper after a poor pass back.

This spurred the Kilmac men on and they brought the game back level with two goals in quick succession from Ryan Shields and Caolan McDaid.

It looked like Kilmac would get another one through Christopher Dillon but the ball went just wide of the post.

The score was all level at 90 minutes which meant extra time.

Aileach went ahead again just 1 minute into extra time, when a Jason Hegarty save unfortunately fell to an Aileach player's feet and he made no mistake.

Just before the end of the first half of extra time, Christopher Dillon levelled the game again.

The tie seemed to be heading to penalties but an Aileach cross found the head of an unmarked man in the Kilmac box and that proved the winner.



Bonagee United . . . 3

Convoy Arsenal . . . 0

The home team took the lead on three minutes when Conor Parke broke down the right and his cross into the box was headed home from ten yards by Aiden Mc Laughlin.

There were very few scoring chances in the first half as both defences were in great form. The visitors put a lot of preasure on the home defence after the break and John Carr in the home goal made good saves from Anthony Bogle and Fergus Carson who were a constant threat up front.

The home team got their second on 75 minutes when the ref pointed to the penalty spot for hand ball on the goal line and the referee showed the defender the red card.

Aiden McLaughlin converted the spot kick.

The home team got their third on 80 minutes when a long ball by Paddy O’Loan found Andrew Connelly wide on the left and his cross into the box was headed home by Aiden Mc Laughlin for his hat-trick.

Referee: Michael McFadden.

Ulster Junior Shield

Curragh Athletic. . . 3

Cockhill Celtic . . . 2

Cockhill Celtic took an early lead but Curragh were soon back on level terms. They were awarded a free on the edge of the box and Mickey O'Brien drove his set-piece into the back of the net.

Cockhill scored again but the sides were level at the break when James Sweeney set up Tim Callaghan for his ninth of the season.

The winner came on 65 minutes when Gary Quinn's cross was forced home by and scored by Justin McBride.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Lagan Harps . . . 0

Milford United . . . 2

Milford scored two late goals to take the three points and finally break down a stubborn Lagan side.

After some early Milford pressure Lagan broke on eight minutes. Jason Burke slipped a ball through to Conor Temple who shot narrowly wide.

Lagan went close again on 12 minutes when Jason Burke shot across the goalmouth. Milford threatened from set plays and an inswinging corner from Cathal Mc Gettigan went narrowly wide.

Just before half-time Lagan keeper Michael Toner pulled off a good save from Cathal Mc Gettigan.

Milford came out in determined mood in the second half and dominated possession. They went close on a couple of occasions with Oran Downey doing well to clear one effort off the line.

A superb Lagan defence held firm until the 86th minute when Peter Doherty scrambled home in a goalmouth melee.

With Lagan committed to attack Milford broke away in injury time. They were awarded a free kick twenty yards out and with Lagan players trying to get back, Peter Doherty slipped the ball to Cathal Mc Gettigan who fired home.

Referee: Joe Mc Hugh.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Lifford Celtic . . . 3

Erne Wanderers . . . 2

In the only game played in Division One on Sunday, Lifford Celtic put an end to Erne's recent good run of results.

Corey McGettigan gave Lifford the lead on 17 minutes.

The visitors enjoy a good spell of pressure after that. They created several good chances before David Dorrian eventually drew them level with a good finish.

Just before the break, David Dolan added a second for Erne after going through one-on-one with the keeper.

Lifford drew level 15 minutes from the end when James McNulty set up Johnny Robb for the equaliser.

Robb grabbed the winner four minutes later with a brilliant strike.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore United . . . 1

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 3

This game played at Carrickboyle saw a chance missed by the home side to get their first win of the season under their belt with a number of missed chances in the first half.

Both these sides were well matched on the day with United having the slight edge in the opening exchanges. The home side created good chances for Niall Friel, Matthew Harkin and Paul Duggan, but Eddie Boyce in the Kerrykeel nets was excellent .

The visitors had half chances towards the end of the half through Patsy Friel and Shaun Mc Garvey, however, the United defence stood firm.

United took the lead in the 49th minute when Niall Friel's through ball was well finished by Matthew Harkin.

A number of forced changes by the home side saw Kerrykeel get on top and they were back on level terms in the 60th minute when the ball went in off a defender for an o.g.

Kerrykeel's second goal came in the 73rd minute when Patsy Friel finished well to make it 2-1. They secured the points in the 84th minute when a good cross from Shane Friel was excellently volleyed into the top corner by John Herrity leaving Joe Duffy in the United nets with no chance.

Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.



Whitestrand United . . . 1

Glenree United . . . 2

The game started with neither team able to gain a foothold and much of the game was played in the middle of the park. Whitestrand had the only chance when Warren McGinley played in Liam O’Riordan who shot narrowly wide.

Whitestrand started the game well in the second half and Sean Paul Gallagher scored a fantastic free kick.

Whitestrand were on top but Glenree made key changes and found the net through Liam Paul Ferry. They scored the winner with a flowing counter attack and John McFadden found the net.



Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 2

Drumkeen United . . . 5

Drumkeen took an early lead after a mistake in the back line left Lee Guthrie one on one and he took his goal well. Letterbarrow soon equalized from an Alan Foxton penalty after Eoin McHugh was taken down after a great run.

Drumkeen went into half time a goal ahead after Lee Guthrie scored a penalty.

Drumkeen scored again early in the second half giving them a 2 goal advantage. However, John Roper soon got one back for the home side with a great strike from the best part of 30 yards.

Lee Guthrie scored another two goals giving Drumkeen the three points. A great performance from the Drumkeen striker, with Gerard McBrearty best for Letterbarrow.

Saturday's Action

Saturday’s action in the Donegal League served up a mix of cup and league games.

And undoubtedly the game of the day was in Rathmullan where Cranford United Reserves beat Glencar Celtic in the Ulster Junior Shield.

Glencar, going so well in Division One, looked to be on their way to a comfortable win as they led 3-0 at half-time.

However, Cranford produced the comeback of the weekend to win 4-3, thanks in the main to two great goals from Chris Duffy.

Liam Doherty and Lee McMonagle were among the goals as Glencar controlled this tie in the first half.

Duffy got his team back into the game with a wonderful free-kick and then two penalties from Keelan McGroddy levelled the tie at 3-3.

Duffy struck for the winner with a volley in the final minute.

It took penalty kicks to find a winner in the tie between Glenea United Reserves and Dunree United.

It was 2-2 after 90 minutes with the Glenea goals scored by Martin Ferry and Dean Gallagher.

After extra-time it was 3-3 with Ferry’s equaliser sending the game to spot-kicks.

Glenea eventually ran out winners 10-9 on penalties.

In Saturday’s other Ulster Junior Shield tie, Aileach FC won 2-1 away at Cappry Rovers Reserves thanks to goals from Stephen Tabbit and Jordan McGeady.

League games

In the Glencar Inn Division of the Saturday League, Donegal Town came from 3-0 down to earn a popint in a 3-3 draw with Castlefinn Celtic.

Keith Nelis, Gary McNulty and Rory Dalton helped Castlefinn into a 3-0 lead.

But Donegal hit back with goals fropm David Bustard and Michael O’Donnell. The equaliser came deep into injury time at the finish, and it was scored by Ben Sweeney.

There was just one game played in the Old Orchard Inn Division as well with Fintown Harps comfortable 4-1 winners over Drumoghill FC.

Shane McMillin and Eunan Doherty got the Fintown goals in the first half and they led 2-1 at the break.

McMillen scored again after the break with Jason Campbell scoring the fourth in an impressive win for Fintown.

RESULTS

Ulster Junior Shield

Glenea U Res 3 v 3 Dunree United

(Glenea won 6-5 on penalties)

Glencar C 3 v 4 Cranford United

Cappry R Res 1 v 2 Aileach F.C.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Castlefin C Res 3 v 3 Donegal T Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Fintown H 4 v 1 Drumoghill F.C. Res

Drumkeen U Res P v P Lagan H Res



Ulster Junior Cup

Monaghan T P v P Gweedore Celtic

Ballybofey United 0 v 6 Buncrana H

Illies Celtic 2 v 3 Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 2 v 4 Culdaff F.C.

Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 5 Rathmullan C

Kilmacrennan C 3 v 4 Aileach (aet)

Bonagee U 3 v 0 Convoy Arsenal

Ulster Junior Shield

Redcastle F.C. 3 v 1 Strand Rovers

Curragh Ath 3 v 2 Cockhill Celtic



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Lagan Harps 0 v 2 Milford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lifford C 3 v 2 Erne Wanderers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore U 1 v 3 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Whitestrand U 1 v 2 Glenree United

Letterbarrow C 2 v 5 Drumkeen U



Fixtures

Saturday 2nd December 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Div One

Cappry R Res v Arranmore United

Milford United Res v Glencar Celtic

Donegal T Res v Keadue R Res

Strand Rovers v Orchard F.C.

Glenea U Res v Castlefinn Celtic Res



Old Orchard Saturday Div Two

Gweedore C Res v Drumoghill Res

Dunlewey Celtic v Lagan Harps Res

St. Catherines Res v Raphoe T Res

Kildrum T Res v Drumkeen U Res

Drumbar F.C. v Fintown Harps AFC



Sunday 3rd December 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

FAI Junior Cup K.O. 1.30 p.m.

Castlefinn Celtic v Carrigaline U

Rathmullan Celtic v Innishvilla F.C.

Sandyhill Shangan v Cappry Rovers



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumoghill F.C. v Glenea United

Donegal Town v Milford United

Kilmacrennan C v Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances

Division One

Raphoe Town v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v Ballybofey United

St. Catherines v Gweedore Celtic

Dunkineely Celtic v Erne Wds



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United v Letterbarrow C

Gweedore United v Cranford U

Curragh Athletic v Eany Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Deele Harps

Drumkeen United v Copany Rovers