Carl McHugh's Motherwell lose out to Celtic

Donegal's Carl McHugh captained Motherwell in Sunday's Betfred Scottish League Cup Final, but his day ended in disappointment as Motherwell lost 2-0 to Celtic.

The match at Hampden Park was a dour struggle until Celtic went in front shortly after half-time through James Forrest.

Motherwell's hopes of causing an upset got no better when Celtic doubled their advantage on the hour

Moussa Dembele scored from the penalty spot following an incident which saw Motherwell's Cedric Kipre sent off.

Motherwell had their chances but Celtic were deserving winners. The result sees Brendan Rodgers become the first Celtic manager since Jock Stein to win four domestic trophies in-a-row.