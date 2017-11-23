Kenny tips Finn Harps to make a swift return to Premier Division

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has tipped Finn Harps to make a swift return to the Premier Division.

Harps are still in negotiations with Ollie Horgan over his future as manager at Finn Park for the 2018 season.

But Kenny Shiels is backing Horgan to lead them back into the top tier again.

Speaking in Letterkenny where he was special guest at a Letterkenny Rovers awards night, Shiels said Harps have a very good man at the helm.

“Ollie Horgan has worked relentlessly to get the best he can out of players and to get the best players to Finn Harps,” he said.

“I can see Finn Harps coming straight back up again. Between them and Galway, they’ll be the two teams I feel that will be pushing for it.

“I think Ollie will be working as hard has he can to achieve that. He has done it before and he can do it again.”

Shiels said he would love to see Harps back in the Premier Division.

“They’re a local team to us as well. We want them to do well. They’re a big loss to us financially and we need that competition and that rivalry between the two clubs.”