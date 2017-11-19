Tigers open up eight-point lead at top of Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers' lead at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division is now eight points following the latest round of fixtures played on Sunday.

The border club beat Cappry Rovers 3-2 in the big game of the day in the top division.

Milford's win at Castlefinn Celtic means there are now four clubs tied in second on 12 points.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier

Castlefinn Celtic . . . 2

Milford United . . . 3

Castlefinn suffered their first home defeat of the season when Milford came and took all three points at Park View.

The visitors started the brighter and were rewarded in the 25th minute when Terence Shiels converted from the spot.

Milford doubled their lead early in the second half when Darren Mc Laughlin broke through and managed to fire his shot home from close range in the 55th minute. In the 65th minute Mc Laughlin got his second when he capitalised on a defensive mistake and finished well.

Castlefinn upped their game and piled on the pressure. A hand ball in the box resulted in a Castlefinn penalty and Ronan Tourish converted to pull one back for the hosts with 15 minutes left. Castlefinn pulled another back when Peter Bryson’s cross was rifled home by Brian Dooher.

Best for Castlefinn: Brian Dooher. Best for Milford: Darren Mc Laughlin and Caolan Mc Gettigan.

Referee: Patrick Martin.

Donegal Town . . . 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 1

Chances were few and far between for both teams in a well contested first half. Joe McIntyre got the breakthrough for Donegal on 30 minutes. Ryan Hegarty’s free kick was not dealt with by the Kilmacrennan defence and McIntyre was quickest to react to the loose ball scoring from 6 yards.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first but this time it was Kilmacrennan who scored the only goal of the half. Following a defence-splitting through ball the Kilmacrennan striker finished neatly into the bottom corner. Ben Sweeney was inches away from securing all three points for Donegal after carrying the ball from inside his own half, his strike passed narrowly wide of the post.

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 1

Glenea United . . . 1

Rathmullan were denied the full three points as Michael Barry equalised in the 97th minute to cancel out Kevin Doran's earlier strike.

Ryan Connolly went close after 24 minutes following a Dara Patton through ball only to be denied by the in-form Joe Coll in goal.

The Hoops continued to press and on 33 minutes Kevin Doran crossed but Patton saw his header go inches wide of Coll's left post.

The Seasiders' dominance was rewarded on the stroke of half time as Reggie Miller crossed from the left to Doran who hit a low strike which came off the post but he reacted quickest to follow up the rebound and score.

Just as it seemed the game was over Glenea snatched an equaliser in the 97th minute. Barry unleashed the coolest finish from 25 yards out to beat a full stretched Sean Black in the Hoops goal.

Referee: Mick Lagan.



Kildrum Tigers . . . 3

Cappry Rovers . . . 2

Johnny Carlin gave Kildrum a 13th minute lead which they held until the break.

The Boat Hole side doubled their advantage on 42 minutes courtesy of Ethan Coll. On 66 minutes Damien Crossan headed home Brian Coll’s corner.

Kildrum were cruising at this stage but Cappry gave them a late scare. On 70 minutes Calvin Bradley curled a free-kick into the top corner. Ten minutes later Stephen Mc Dermott reduced the deficit to the minimum but Kildrum held on for three vital points.

Lagan Harps . . . 2

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

Local rivals Lagan and Drumoghill took a point each after this hard fought but sporting encounter.

Lagan took the lead on 30 minutes when Ruairi Crawford threaded a great ball through to Jason Burke. Burke did well to hold off a defender and despite Paddy Doherty making a great effort to save he crashed the rebound home.

Drumoghill equalised right on half-time when Richard Tinney fired home. Lagan started the second half strong and regained the lead on forty-seven minutes. Jason Burke robbed a defender before setting up Bryan Kelly to fire home.

Drumoghill equalised on 55 minutes when Richard Tinney lost his marker at a corner and scored again.

For Lagan Paul Rodgers and Oran Downey impressed in a solid defence. For Drumoghill Paddy Mc Laughlin did well at left back while Liam O'Donnell and John O'Kane were always a threat.

Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin

Temple Domestic Appliances Div. One

Gweedore Celtic . . . 5

Raphoe Town . . .3

Gweedore opened the scoring when Tommy Diver converted a Michael Cutliffe corner. Raphoe equalised shortly after through Zach Brolly. Tommy Diver scored again after being set up by Colin Ferry.

Raphoe equalised again just after half time through Dylan Brolly. Then Eamonn Curran scored a brilliant free kick from 30 yards into the top corner. Diver completed his hat-trick after he was set up by fine build up play between Odhran Mac Niallais and Cathal Campbell.

Raphoe scored a penalty on 83 minutes through Christy Bogle. Tommy Diver then won and converted a penalty. Best for Gweedore Celtic were Tommy Diver and Liam McFadden.

Referee: Séimi Ferry.



St. Catherine's . . . 5

Lifford Celtic . . . 3

Lifford were the brighter of the two sides in the first 20 minutes but Donal McGuire of St. Catherine's fired low past the Lifford keeper for a 1-0 lead. On 35minutes Lanty Molloy made it 2-0.

The Saints carried on from where they left off and an og made it 3-0 before Molloy scored his second.

Daniel Lindsay got one back on 68 minutes but this was soon replied to by Molloy again who struck with his left when played in by Conor Doherty.

The home side took the foot off the gas and conceded two late goals, one which was scored by Mark Neeson.

Best for the visitors was midfielder Johnnie Nabb and for the Saints hat-trick man Lanty Molloy along with a very solid display from centre half Evan Broderick.

Convoy Arsenal . . . 1

Erne Wanderers . . . 2

The home side took the lead in the 24th minute when Fergus Carson found the back of the net.

Eunan Kelly had a great chance to double Convoy’s lead but headed straight at the keeper from five yards at the start of the second half.

Erne Wanderers came more into the game at this stage. Ronan Cox equalised on 64 minutes and got his second in the 70th minute to give Wanderers the points.

Goalmouth action from Sunday's local derby between Lagan Harps and Drumoghill FC.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 0

Drumkeen United . . . 3

Kerrykeel were missing a host of first team regulars but still made Drumkeen fight hard for all three points.

Kerrykeel nearly went in front on 15 minutes when Jerome Friel fired wide after good work from Patsy Friel.

Drumkeen broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Lee Guthrie scored from a great through ball from Richie Moore. In the second half Kerrykeel pushed Drumkeen back and were unlucky on a few occasions. Drumkeen got the all-important second on 78 minutes when Niall Bonner headed home from a Benny Bonner corner. With Kerrykeel now leaving gaps in the back Michael Guthrie finished off the game on 86 minutes with a neat finish at the far post.

Team performance from Kerrykeel. Best for Drumkeen: Benny Bonner and Niall Bonner.

Deele Harps . . . 1

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 3

The home side dominated possession and attacks early on and due to sloppy finishing and good goalkeeping, Deele didn't find the breakthrough despite the best efforts of Jordan Duffy.

On 30 minutes against the run of play a through ball deceived the Deele defence and was slipped into the net by John Curley. Things got worse for Deele on 40 minutes when a defensive mix up led to a headed own goal. The second half saw Deele dominate possession and the impressive Jordan Duffy scored a cracker on 65 minutes.

The push for an equaliser ultimately led to some exposure at the back and John Curley punished Deele on 88 minutes to seal the game.

Referee: Brian O’ Kane.



Gweedore United . . . 0

Whitestrand United . . . 2

This game was played in good conditions at Carrickboyle and saw the visitors take the three points with two goals in the second half against a young United side.

The most notable chance in the first half was on the stroke of half time when Johnny Sweeney's well struck shot was superbly saved by Joe Duffy in the United nets.

In the 77th minute Johnny Sweeney went down in the Gweedore box and was awarded a penalty which was converted by Kevin Loughrey to make it 1-0. In the 83rd minute a Whitestrand free-kick fell to Kevin Loughrey who finished well from close range to make it 2-0 and secure a hard earned three points for the visitors .

A good spirited performance from a youthful United side on the day with Roan Turk excelling throughout for the home side. Warren Mc Ginley, Oisin Shields and Kevin Loughrey played well for Whitestrand.

Referee: Michael Mc Fadden.



Eany Celtic . . . 2

Cranford United . . . 4

Cranford started brightly and were two up after 20 minutes. Eany started to get into the game and Daniel Meehan fired a screamer into the bottom corner 10 minutes before half time.

In the second half Eany pushed for an equaliser but Cranford caught them on the break and added another. Daniel Meehan pulled another one back for Eany with a towering header ten minutes from time. Eany pushed for the last period with Cranford’s keeper making two great saves from Aidan Meehan and Ian Campbell. Best for Eany were the two Meehan brothers, Ryan Mc Brearty, Ian Campbell and Colin Kearns, with Cranford having a very good team performance.

Saturday League

Strand Rovers are back to within two points of Glencar Celtic at the top of the Glencar Inn Division One.

The Rosses men enjoyed a 6-0 win over Cappry Rovers on Saturday with Ryan Greene helping himself to a hat-trick.

Strand’s other goals came from Conor Greene, Shane O'Donnell and Matthew O'Donnell.

In the other game, third placed Donegal Town enjoyed a 3-0 win over Milford United at the Hospital Field.

Donegal were 1-0 in front at the break thanks to a goal from David Bustard. Stephen Curneen added the second and Ciaran Monaghan got the third in another good win for Donegal.

There was just one match played in the Old Orchard Inn Division Two with Dunlewey Celtic winning 2-1 at Drumkeen United.

Manus Cannon and Michael Roarty scored the goals which move Dunlewey to within two points of league leaders St. Catherine’s.

RESULTS

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Strand R 6 v 0 Cappry Rovers Res

Donegal T Res 3 v 0 Milford U Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen U Res 1 v 2 Dunlewey C



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefinn Celtic 2 v 3 Milford U

Donegal T 1 v 1 Kilmacrennan C

Rathmullan C 1 v 1 Glenea United

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 2 Cappry RVS

Lagan Harps 2 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore C 5 v 3 Raphoe Town

St. Catherines 5 v 3 Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal 1 v 2 Erne Wds

Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 1 Bonagee U

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 0 v 3 Drumkeen U

Deele Harps 1 v 3 Letterbarrow C

Gweedore U 0 v 2 Whitestrand U

Copany Rovers 2 v 4 Curragh At

Eany Celtic 2 v 4 Cranford United

FIXTURES

Saturday 25th November 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30

Glenea United Res v Dunree United

Glencar Celtic v Cranford United

Cappry Rovers Res v Aileach F.C.

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Castlefinn C Res v Donegal T Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Fintown H v Drumoghill F.C. Res

Drumkeen U Res v Lagan H Res



Sunday 26th November 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Ulster Junior Cup 1.30

Monaghan T v Gweedore Celtic

Ballybofey United v Buncrana H

Illies Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Kildrum Tigers v Culdaff F.C.

Drumoghill F.C. v Rathmullan Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Aileach F.C.

Bonagee United v Convoy Arsenal

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30

Redcastle F.C. v Strand Rovers

Curragh Athletic v Cockhill Celtic

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Lagan Harps v Milford United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lifford Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore Utd v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Whitestrand Utd v Glenree United

Letterbarrow C v Drumkeen Utd

























