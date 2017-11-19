Ulster Senior League finish runners-up in Galway

The Ulster Senior League finished second in the FAI Inter-provincials tournament in Galway at the weekend where a strong Leinster side ran out winners.

Leinster beat the USL 2-0 on Friday night, a result that ultimately was to prove so decisive.

The USL, managed by Anthony Gorman, recorded a 2-1 win over the Connacht FA on Saturday and they rounded off their weekend with a 3-1 win over Munster yesterday.

Tony McNamee, Conor Tourish and Oisin McMenamin got the goals in Sunday’s victory. But Leinster took the title following a 2-1 victory over Connacht on Sunday.