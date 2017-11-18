Finn Harps U-15s meet Athone Town in semi-final

Finn Harps U15s are preparing for a huge SSE Airtricity National League Semi-final against Athlone Town.

The game takes place on Saturday evening at Dry Arch Park in Bonagee (5pm).

The winners of the fixture will also have home advantage in the final so that is another huge incentive for Harps to overcome the Midlanders. The winners of this evening’s game will play either St. Patrick's Athletic or Bray Wanderers in the national decider. That semi-final takes place on Sunday.

Harps, under manager Kevin McHugh, were the top side in Group A after a fantastic campaign in the inaugural U15 National League season. The hosts will be hoping that in-form striker Luke Rudden can continue his super scoring record to give his side a decent chance of making the decider.

In team news for this evening’s semi-final, McHugh emphasized the importance of having a good would squad to call upon. "Gavin McGee and Frankie Campbell are still out with long term injuries. There are a few boys still struggling with flu and niggly injuries and hopefully Patrick and Fionnan are feeling fresh enough after the two international games against Poland during the week.

"But we built a squad to allow for these things. The boys that have come in during the season done well and we want to see more of that against Athlone this evening. I know very little about them but the important thing is get our game plan right and hopefully the boys can reproduce the type of performance that has got us to this stage of the competition" McHugh concluded.



The Finn Harps squad for this evening’s big semi-final includes Stephen Black Kilmacrennan Celtic FC, Keelan Collier Letterkenny Rovers FC, Kieran Tobin Ballyraine FC, Carlos O’Reilly Kilmacrennan Celtic FC, Charlie White (FHFC), Adrian McLaughlin Bonagee United FC, Jamie Doherty Gweedore Celtic FC,

Nathan Logue Carndonagh FC, Adam Cafferty Keadue Rovers FC, Luke Rudden Carndonagh FC, Daniel Gildea Fintown Harps FC, Domhnall Mac Ghiolla Bhride Gweedore Celtic, Dylan Woods Raphoe Town FC, Jack Murphy Bonagee United FC, Patrick McGarvey Kilmacrennan Celtic, Jamie McDaid Buncrana Hearts, Fionnan Coyle Gweedore United, Conor Black Kilmacrennan Celtic,

Gavin McGee Finn Harps Academy and Frankie Campbell Swilly Rovers.